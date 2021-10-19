Revenge is already underway

× Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency

Pressured by the PEC da Venança, the CNMP seems to give in to political pressure to show service. The councilors judge soon to open a disciplinary administrative proceeding (PAD) against 11 former members of the Lava Jato do Rio, accused of violating the secrecy of the records, after official disclosure of denunciation against Romero Jucá and Edison Lobão.

O inspector Rinaldo Reis, who is waiting for the Senate to approve his reappointment, is in favor of the dismissal of the prosecutors. He received representation from the defense of Jucá and Lobão, investigated for corruption in the civil works of Angra 3.

Even today, the CNMP must analyze the opening of a PAD against Gilberto Martins, who was the attorney general of Pará and is also accused by the defense of Helder Barbalho, whom he denounced, of violating the secrecy of the records.

In the case of Martins, the rapporteur of the inquiry at the STJ, minister Francisco Falcão, it removed the secrecy of the process — making the magistrate’s accusation against Martins untenable. It probably doesn’t matter.

the antagonist found that the trend, in both cases, is for the opening of the PADs, which will lead to the dismissal of the investigators.

The CNMP yesterday, by majority (6×5), decided dismiss from public service prosecutor Diogo Castor, a former member of Lava Jato, for having financed a billboard in honor of the task force. The fact deserved at most a suspension, since the server has a clean functional record. Much more serious cases had another treatment.

At the CNJ, which is not being questioned by the Chamber, magistrates accused of very serious crimes, such as the sale of a sentence, are compulsorily retired.

Regarding Castor’s case, PT member Paulo Teixeira, author of PEC 05/2021, commemorated on the networks what he called the “effects of PEC 5”. It couldn’t be clearer.