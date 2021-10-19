Revenge PEC confirms that the rotten system only admits accomplices – 10/18/2021

In the article “Independence or vassalage”, of September 27, 2019, I drew attention to the farewell speech of Lauro Machado, who had his reappointment in the National Council of the Public Ministry rejected by 36 votes to 24 in the Senate. He had voted in favor of prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol in an analysis of the representation of senator Kátia Abreu and a request for removal made by Renan Calheiros.

“If the price was my second term in the CNMP, I paid with peace of mind,” said Machado, defending the technical nature of his vote in favor of freedom of expression. “I never needed to be the bloodhound of those who chose me to be here.”

At the time, I contrasted the biographies of two French personalities – politician Joseph Fouche and essayist Michel de Montaigne, written by the same Austrian author, Stefan Zweig – in order to deepen the analysis of the advisor’s statements, not only because I noticed the germ in the episode of political control over the Council, but for considering the individual choice between stinginess and interior freedom, vassalage and independence, a crucial moral issue of our time, especially in the country of barter and cooptation.

Parliamentarians from the broad front because of impunity so much prefer bloodhounds that, now, two years later, with the Revenge PEC, they try to increase political control over the CNMP, increasing the number of councilors appointed by Congress, which would also nominate the MP’s magistrate , in order to guarantee, through these cronies, the power to stop investigations and retaliate against investigators. Captained by Arthur Lira, the mayor elected with support from Jair Bolsonaro, the old politician wants an Augusto Aras to call their own. Strictly speaking, several. A majority ready to violate the separation of Powers, previously trying cases not tried by the Judiciary.

“Along with the police,” explained Sergio Moro in a video warning against the PEC, a prosecutor investigates “drug dealers, pedophiles, bank robbers and even corrupt people.” “There is a proposal in the Chamber of Deputies that, if approved, will allow politicians to interfere in the work of the MP. In other words: in the activity of that prosecutor. Do you think the prosecutor will be able to carry out his work without fear of retaliation or punishments, when he, for example, investigates a powerful person who has political influence? This proposal is not good for Brazil.”

For the former judge, “to take the MP’s independence is to unprotect society”, is to make the “victims of those crimes” “vulnerable”. “Talk to your deputy. Ask him to vote against this proposal,” urged Moro. “Brazil needs a strong and independent MP.”

The punishments of its members “should not result from political judgment”, but “technical”, added the Movement of the Democratic Public Ministry, which includes prosecutor Júlio Marcelo de Oliveira. “The guarantees of the constitutional legal system will become a dead letter if the aforementioned PEC is approved. The fight against corruption, the defense of the environment and countless other rights of the population will suffer its hardest blow; the public coffers will definitely be open to deviations and impunity. Brazilian society cannot allow such a disaster.”

The case of Senator Chico Rodrigues, caught a year ago with money between his buttocks and indicted in August for participating in a scheme to embezzle funds for the pandemic, is stopped at the Senate Ethics Council, where omission is the rule, while parliamentarians pro-PEC accuse the MP of the corporatism that Congress itself practices – including in the CNMP, alienating those who do not adhere to their interests.

Before the dismissal of prosecutor Diego Castor Mattos was decided by the National Council of the Public Ministry, nineteen former councilors, including Lauro Machado, still brought to light that the CNMP, in 15 years of operation, judged and punished more than the twice as many cases as the National Council of Justice (CNJ), a disciplinary body for judges, also installed in 2005. “The CNMP is an efficient body”, reinforced Deltan. “There is no corporatism. It is not opinion. The data demonstrates that.”

Himself, because of the position against the election of Renan Calheiros to the presidency of the Senate in 2019, suffered from the Council the penalty of censorship, which predicts the delay in career progression and serves as an aggravating factor in other processes. The Second Panel of the STF upheld the decision, with votes from Kássio Nunes Marques, Ricardo Lewandowski and Gilmar Mendes. Gilmar, during Celso de Mello’s medical leave, had overturned the then dean’s injunction, which had suspended the lawsuits of Kátia Abreu and Renan against Deltan and defended the functional independence, autonomous performance and right to freedom of expression of MP members, in ax line.

In the farewell of Raquel Dodge from the PGR, when Celso de Mello sent a message to Bolsonaro due to Aras’s nomination, out of the MP’s triple list, to succeed her in office, the then dean’s words were even more incisive: “We know all that autocratic regimes, corrupt citizens and authorities impregnated with a vocation tending to the deconstruction of the democratic order fear the Public Ministry”, because the MP “does not serve governments, people, ideological groups, is not subordinate to political parties, does not bow down to the omnipotence of power or to the desires of those who exercise it”, nor “must be the servile representative of the one-person will of anyone”.

Without a MP “strong and independent in defending people’s rights and freedoms and fighting corruption”, Mello stressed, “the democratic and republican values ​​advocated in the 1988 Constitution would be permanently threatened.”

Today, as if the shielding made by the remaining ministers in the Supreme Court was not enough, the union of Lulistas, Pocketnaristas and Centrão in favor of the PEC da Venança threatens the last vestiges of democratic, republican and moral values. If the price of fighting the proposal is to annoy your bloodhounds, I pay it calmly.