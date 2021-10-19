Rico is scared by a cow after getting stuck in the feeder

Rico Melquiades was terrified during his treatment with the cows this morning in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The comedian who was responsible for the task alongside Gui Araujo, took the animal to the feeder and, when trying to remove it from the place, was startled by the animal’s reaction.

Rico waited for the milking cow to finish eating and complained that she didn’t want to go back to the stable. “Come on, come on. Guys, how stubborn this cow is today,” he said clapping his hands. “I was hungry, ok?”, he spoke to himself again as he tried to pull her out of the feeder with his hands.

Oh my God!

he yelled upon receiving a look from the animal.

The Farm 2021: Rico Gets Scared by a Cow Image: Playback/PlayPlus

The comedian asked Erasmo and MC Gui for help. “I’m going to call Erasmus, the cow got stuck. MC Gui, help me get the cows out of here”, he shouted towards his colleagues. Bill Araujo he heard the screams and went to help the pawn.

“The cow has stalled. Come here,” Rico said to the model. “Look at the despair of this cow. See how Is it over there OK revolted today,” he added.