Rodrigo Crivellaro referee aggressor William Ribeiro is suspended from football for two years

Responsible for attacking the referee Rodrigo Crivellaro, who had to go to hospital and is still away from the pitch, 30-year-old William Ribeiro was tried and convicted by the Sports Court on Monday. the athlete, who worked for São Paulo de Rio Grande, and now he is without a club, received a two-year suspension from football for the episode he starred in Gaucho Access Division.

The sentence was unanimous, with all five auditors accompanying the rapporteur, Camilo Gomes de Macedo. During the session, the athlete had the opportunity to express himself for the first time about the violent episode and admitted the error. “I don’t know what happened to me. I’m even looking for psychological treatment. I didn’t recognize myself in that act, I made a mistake. I’m really sorry,” he said.

the episode

Ribeiro’s aggression against Crivellaro occurred during the confrontation between São Paulo and Guarani de Venâncio Aires, by the Access Division. The confusion would have started from a yellow card given to the athlete. Then, according to images from FGF TV, the referee falls and is once again attacked with a kick to the head. Crivellaro was unconscious and the game was interrupted and later canceled by the Gaucho Football Federation.

Soon after the case, William was summarily fired and booked in the act for attempted aggravated murder. According to Vinicius Lourenço de Assunção, responsible for the case and head of the Emergency Department of Venâncio Aires, the classification was given in article 121 of the penal code, paragraph two, which corresponds to futile motivation.





