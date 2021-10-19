Rombo with thermal activation already exceeds R$ 8 billion, even with an extra tariff flag – Economy

The electrical crisis, caused by the lack of rain and a drop in the level of hydroelectric reservoirs, should continue to put pressure on Brazilians’ electricity bills in 2022, even with an improvement in the rainy scenario. The tariff flag, which currently stands at R$ 14.20 for every 100 kilowatt hour (kWh) consumed, has not been enough to cover the costs of thermal plants in operation in the country. National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the deficit between collection and expenditure reached R$ 8.06 billion in August and could double by the end of the year.

At the pace of the last three months, the mismatch between collection and expenses could exceed R$ 16 billion in December, making it difficult to comply President Jair Bolsonaro’s desire to reduce the tariff flag. The measure would further increase the sector’s deficit and liquidity risk. unless the National treasure, which also has its limitations, be able to provide resources to cover the gap.

Another alternative, already adopted in the past, would be to obtain a loan in the market to dilute this transfer to the consumer over a period of time, says the senior researcher at UFRJ Electric Sector Study Group, Roberto Brandão. In his opinion, this is not the right time to reduce the value of the tariff flag.

Effect of natural gas and diesel

The increase in the deficit was caused, above all, by the global rise in fuels used by thermal plants – natural gas or diesel. The increase affected the variable cost of the plants, which are operating at full load to preserve the reservoirs. On Thursday, 14, for example, thermal (except nuclear) produced almost 30% of all energy used in the national market. The price of some of them, however, is around R$ 2.2 thousand per MWh.

The point is that, at first, it is the distributors who bear this high cost. They buy energy from the market, pay and then charge the consumer through the tariff flag on the electricity bill. As this collection is lower than the total cost of thermal generation, the companies have a credit receivable. But too high a volume can compromise companies’ cash and financial health.

“We are talking to the government to find a quick solution to the problem. They are looking into the matter”, says the president of the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee), Marcos Madureira. According to him, there is a mismatch between the numbers (revenues and expenses), and each distributor lives in a different situation.

The executive claims that, in addition to the global increase in fuel prices, energy imports from Argentina and Uruguay (in dollars) are also reflected in this account. This is without considering the incentive program to reduce energy consumption, which affects distributors’ revenue.

Despite being high, the value defined for the red flag was below the cost being paid. According to a source in the sector, who prefers not to be identified, when the government hit R$ 14.20 for the water scarcity flag, the initial value was R$ 24. But, as it was too high, it was decided for a smaller value.

Fare escalation

In addition to the tariff flag, a mechanism used during the driest period, the price of electricity in Brazil has been climbing for some time. On average, the tariff for residential consumers rose 84% from 2010 to now, from BRL 330.70 per MWh to BRL 608.80, according to data from Aneel.