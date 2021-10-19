Rômulo assesses the possibility of a new strike at Cruzeiro: “Group decision” | cruise

After four days of strike because of back wages, the Cruzeiro cast returned to activities on Sunday and trained normally on Monday. Despite the return, the debts to the group of players and employees were not paid. In front of the frame, the steering wheel Rômulo did not rule out a new stoppage.

– This is a very delicate question, because it doesn’t belong to one, two, three, four or five players. This is always a group decision. But we have faith and hope that a solution will be found so that everyone is happy.

This Monday, President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues has another meeting with businessmen to try to raise funds in order to pay off the amount of around R$ 9 million related to back wages of players and employees.

Rômulo did not rule out a new strike by Cruzeiro players because of back wages — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Despite the turbulent time off the pitch due to the financial crisis, the heavenly squad hopes that the situation will be resolved for the benefit of everyone, from the professional group to the club’s employees.

– Everyone’s intention was for this to be resolved, and that everyone who is part of the Cruzeiro, from the top to the last employee who arrived, can be satisfied – he said.

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues talks with Pedro Lourenço, club sponsor, and Fábio, Cruzeiro goalkeeper — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

According to the 34-year-old veteran, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo supported the athletes’ demonstration and has been working as a bridge between the parties in an attempt to find the best solution for both sides.

– What he always asks for us, what he asked in these days, is that the solution be found as soon as possible so that we could go back to training, because we have decisive games. Although the chances are very small, we will never stop believing, and we will work with all our strength so that, while there is hope, there is still commitment on our part. We will do this without a doubt, honoring the colors of the shirt we wear.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo observes Cruzeiro training at Toca da Raposa — Photo: Bruno Haddad

According to Rômulo, the off-field scenario does not interfere with the performance of the team, which faces Avaí, next Friday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Ressacada, in Florianópolis, for the 30th round of Serie B. home will help keep alive the dream of the team’s return to the First Division.

– In no way will hinder our performance, because we are professionals, and talking to each other, practically everyone trained at home to be ready – guaranteed.