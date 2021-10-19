Ronald indicates Fortaleza’s stance in semifinals and highlights campaign in the Copa do Brasil

On the eve of the first leg against Atlético-MG, defensive midfielder Ronald pointed out the posture that Fortaleza should adopt next Wednesday, 20th, at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, praising the trajectory of the Pici team in the current edition of the Copa do Brazil and admitted extra motivation in search of an unprecedented place in the final.

With the first duel in Belo Horizonte, the Tricolor midfielder warns that Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team must repeat the intense and offensive style of play to try to win a positive result and open up the advantage in the 180-minute confrontation. Despite this, it draws attention to the power of Rooster, who is the leader of the Brazilian Championship.

“The posture has to be the same as we have been doing throughout the competition, both in the Copa do Brasil and in the Brazilian Championship. We are a very tough team, with a lot of intensity, and we must show that to be able to beat Atlético, because We also know that they are a very strong team, that they cannot give space. They have very qualified players, who have already worn Brazilian and Spanish national team jerseys. with a lot of merit and I’m sure that if we enter in the same way, we’ll get a positive result”, explained the shirt 14.

The semifinal dispute already represents the Lion’s best campaign in the national knockout and brought in just over R$ 17 million to the coffers. Aware of the historic weight, Ronald aims to achieve another feat with the club’s shirt.

“The motivation is different. We seek to make history within the club. When I arrived, the first thing I said was that I wanted to make history within the club and today we are having this opportunity. The motivation is great because we can reach one unprecedented final, in which no one believed us, but with great deserving we got here and we are going to look for a much dreamed place in the final”, he pondered.

Interviewed for the day this Monday, 18, in the capital of Minas Gerais, the 24-year-old midfielder also took the opportunity to congratulate Fortaleza on their 103rd anniversary, revealed that he is moved by the history of the Pici team and hopes to make a place in the final of Brazil Cup as a gift.

“I would like to congratulate the institution Fortaleza Esporte Clube for its 103 years of long history. From the moment I stepped into this club and wore the shirt, I felt very flattered, very honored, because it is a giant club, with a lot of history. Sometimes I hear it. the oldest people in the club telling the story and I am moved, because it is a club that deserves to be living what it is living now within the national scene, seeking an international competition as a novelty. This is very important for the institution, for growth and I feel happy and honored for that. I’m sure that not only the fans, but the president and staff of the club do deserve this birthday gift, which is a historic classification for the final of the Copa do Brasil,” he said.

