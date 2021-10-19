‘Round 6’: in Brazil, there would be no lack of candidates for the macabre game of Netflix – 10/19/2021

Last week, Round 6 broke the internet. Since then, the most varied analysis of the success of the bloody South Korean series on Netflix – the most watched in the history of the streaming giant – has exploded. If the reader is not yet part of one of the more than 111 million glassy homes in the plot, here’s a brief spoiler.

Indebted and desperate to catch up, hundreds of people face a macabre scavenger hunt on a hidden island, hoping to earn a million-dollar prize. Whoever fails pays with his own life.

The horror show causes a mixture of disgust and laziness. The gratuitous and meaningless violence does not stop standing. Not even the background to the story – the personal dramas of those circulating on the B side of the celebrated South Korean capitalism – is convincing. A problem, by the way, already denounced and better worked on by another South Korean blockbuster: “Parasite”, the 2020 Oscar-winning film.

Coincidentally, Round 6 exploded at the same time that revealing statistics emerged from the mud in which the Brazilian economy is mired.

Which maybe helps explain the series’ popularity around here. And which also induces an exercise in imagination as sadistic as the one in the Netflix production: how many of us would be willing to play a deadly game to ease the budget bar?

Here are some data to add to the game.

According to a report by the Central Bank released last week, of every R$ 10 earned by Brazilian families a year, R$ 6 are committed to debt. It is simply the largest proportion since 2005.

In August, the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) had already released another staggering data: 71.4% of consumers had some pending financial issue to pay off. Another historic record, according to research carried out by the organization a decade ago.

Whatever the indicator, the fact is that Brazilians facing difficulties manage to see themselves in the place of their Korean colleagues of misfortune in Round 6.

Unemployment is unrelenting and still affects around 14 million people, not to mention the high rate of informality that flattens income and precarious working conditions.

Accumulated inflation until September has already passed double digits, as they say in economic jargon, and hit 10.25%. It is not only blamed on global phenomena, such as the soaring dollar or the impacts of the pandemic on production chains, but also on a government that openly conspires against the country’s stability and confidence in the economy.

With income shrinking and prices soaring, the solution is to appeal to our financial system – the same one, world famous for charging premiums that border on extortion.

In Brazil, the average annual interest rate for an individual is above 40%. An assault on any civilized country. But even more modest than the unbelievable 124.9% of the overdraft or the surreal 163.7% of the revolving credit card.

As the absurdity has lost its modesty for some time in these parts, the trend of interest rates is to rise because of the escalation of inflation – even with the economy in shambles and the population in debt up to their necks. This is the automatic response from our authorities and mainstream economists.

Stop our tax injustice? Charge more tax from those who earn more? Ending absurd exemptions? Create effective social protection programs? None of this is on the political horizon.

The reality is that, while the debate on social inequality advances all over the world, and even guides the Netflix series, here we follow hostages of the recipes of the 1980s – the one that defended the deregulation of markets and did not see major problems in the side effects , such as income concentration.

So, apparently, raw material for a Round 6 in Brazil will not be lacking in the short term.