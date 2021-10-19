Round 6: six things the Netflix series teaches us about the reality of South Korea | TV and Series

Round 6, a bloody South Korean drama, has become arguably one of the most popular series on Netflix of all time. In early October, it was the most watched in 90 countries — and its success is giving the rest of the world a glimpse into the Asian country’s complex society.

But beyond the suspenseful narrative, which shows penniless contestants participating in life-or-death games in exchange for a sum that could change their lives, the series has received applause for portraying real issues that affect the lives of citizens in South Korea.

The plot follows in the footsteps of Parasite, the acclaimed film about the contrast-filled lives of two families in Seoul — which, in 2020, became the first foreign-language production to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

The feature also won five other Oscar statuettes, including Best Director for Bong Joon Ho.

Many foreign viewers might not have been aware of South Korea’s social problems before, but that has certainly changed now. Below are some of the main questions about the country’s reality highlighted in the series.

Warning: this article contains some spoilers.

According to the 2021 edition of the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap, South Korea ranks only 102nd on the list of countries with the greatest gender equality.

Round 6 reflects this culture through discussions about women’s ability to perform tasks given to competitors. Cho Sang-woo, the investment banker, has more than once tried to prevent female competitors from participating in group assignments.

But the series itself has been criticized for its portrayal of female roles.

Specifically, there was controversy regarding the character Mi-nyeo, who has sex with gangster Deok-su to join his team.

Round 6 writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has denied some accusations of misogyny made on social media.

In an interview with Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, he refuted the insinuation and said he imagined the characters reacting “when placed in the worst situations”.

Model and actress Jung Ho-Yeon in the series 'Round 6'

Round 6 also discusses the issue of North Korean defectors. In the series, contestant Sae-byok (played by model Jung Ho-yeon) joins the troupe in hopes of earning money to reunite her family, who broke up while fleeing the repressive regime in the neighboring country.

Before the covid-19 pandemic, more than a thousand North Koreans sought refuge in the South each year. Although Seoul has a number of resettlement programs and benefits in place, defectors can suffer mistreatment, discrimination and mistrust from the local population.

Round 6 shows some aspects of this, which includes a detail that will escape non-Korean speakers: like many other defectors in real life, Sae-byok hides his original accent and speaks in the standard Seoul dialect.

She only reverts to speaking in her original accent in one scene when talking to her younger brother, who is in an orphanage.

Anyone would be forgiven for being suspicious if invited to discuss poverty in South Korea. After all, the Asian country appears in 23rd place in the ranking of the Human Development Index of the United Nations (UN), ahead of France, Italy and Spain, for example.

But the series’ main character, Gi-hun, has been fired from the fictional Dragon Motors, has two failed businesses, lives with his ailing mother and is unable to afford a decent birthday present for his daughter.

It symbolizes the failed worker who cannot get out of poverty.

Actor Lee Jung-jae is the protagonist of "Round 6"

On the Gini Index, which measures the distribution of national wealth, South Korea scores better than some Nordic countries and even the US. So why is poverty a theme of the series?

It could be because inequality is increasing in the Asian country. South Korea’s richest 20% have a net worth 166 times that of the poorest 20%.

Data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) show that nearly 17% of South Korea’s more than 51 million inhabitants lived in poverty before the covid-19 pandemic.

They may live in tiny cubicles called Goshitels and Goshiwon, some only 2 meters wide. Several generations of a family can live crammed together in apartments.

But even the most affluent are struggling: South Korea’s household debt is now worth more than the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — the highest level in all of Asia.

4) Exploitation of migrants

One of Round 6’s most endearing characters is Ali, a Pakistani migrant worker who joins the competition after his South Korean boss fails to pay his salary for months, forcing him to leave behind his baby son and wife.

Pakistanis are not among the largest migrant populations in South Korea, but Ali’s story symbolizes a rut of hard work and exploitation that some foreign workers may experience in the country.

Although South Korean authorities have passed worker protection laws over the past two decades, conditions can still be dire for migrant workers, according to human rights groups.

5) Corporate and political corruption

One of the main characters in Round 6 is Cho Sang-woo, an investment banker who joins the challenge after falling out of favor for embezzling funds from the company he worked for.

In recent years, South Korea has been rocked by scandals involving its business and political elite, including a 2016 corruption investigation that ousted its first female president, Park Geun-hye.

6) A complicated relationship with China

Round 6 makes a single reference to China, which is North Korea’s main ally: Sae-byok’s mother is detained while trying to reach South Korea from China.

But it was off screen that the series became yet another example of tensions between Seoul and Beijing. Chinese media reported that the green sweaters worn by the game’s competitors are similar to those worn in the 2019 Chinese film Teacher, Like.

This has led to heated discussions on social media, but has hardly detracted from Round 6’s success in the country. Although Netflix is ​​blocked in China and there is no official distribution, the program is available through illegal streaming services.

The series was rated by nearly 300,000 people on Douban, China’s largest film and book review platform, with a respectable score of 7.6 in popularity.

Ironically, e-commerce sites also offer Round 6 related merchandise, including green sweaters.

In Shanghai, there are even stores that sell dalgona, a Korean biscuit that appears in one episode.

Biscoito Dalonga is one of the children's games shown in Round 6.

Competitors need to perfectly highlight the central figure drawn on the biscuit, made of baking soda and sugar.

There’s also a “dalgon challenge” spreading across TikTok videos, as fans recreate the series’ deadly treat.