São Paulo x Corinthians has confusion after exchange of shoves between Liziero and Du Queiroz; watch | brazilian series a

The derby between São Paulo and Corinthians, played this Monday at Morumbi, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, featured a moment of confusion at the end of the first half.

In the 40th minute, Corinthians’ right-back Du Queiroz suffered a foul by Liziero in the defense field. The São Paulo steering wheel, however, considered that the opponent left his arm in his face and went after the boy.

Liziero then pushed Du Queiroz into the Corinthians defender’s face. The act caused widespread confusion.

Defender João Victor pushed Liziero, who fell to the ground (image above), and the players from the two benches went to the pitch, increasing the shoving and taunting.

The match was paralyzed for just over three minutes. João Victor and Liziero were cautioned with a yellow card. The Corinthians defender was on hold and does not face Internacional, next Sunday, at 4 pm, in Beira Rio.

– Du Queiroz simply affronted, but he didn’t fight back to receive a card. And then it was a team effort, who informed it was flag 1, who said who started the confusion. The two yellow cards were correct – said commentator Sálvio Spinola, in the Premiere broadcast.