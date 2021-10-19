Saudi Prince on Cruise? Sérgio Rodrigues talks about interested parties in SAF

In a radio interview Super 91.7 FM, President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues commented on the rumors last week, when foreign reports linked the club to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who became owner of Newcastle after the country’s Public Investment Fund bought the Premier League club .

The director highlighted that his trips to the European continent in recent weeks also served to sharpen contacts with potential interested parties in the SAF project at Cruzeiro. However, I did not want to point out the possibility of one of these names being the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

“The issue in Arabia is that we end up making a lot of contacts. That’s what I said and I repeat. The money doesn’t come to us, we have to go after the money. Although I’ve been the object of much criticism, no one has asked me effectively. ‘Wow, you, on this trip abroad, what did you do?’. First, I didn’t go with Cruzeiro’s money. One I went with my money and the other I was invited to participate in the event. And it’s obvious that we take advantage of this opportunity to be with people from all over the world,” declared the director.

Sérgio, however, pointed out that he has already signed non-disclosure agreements with investors and has been sharpening conversations in favor of the topic at Raposa. The intention is that at the end of the season, all player registrations and also new contracts will be transferred to the company that will take charge of Cruzeiro’s football.

“Now we can’t reveal names, we’ve already signed some NDAs (Non-disclosure agreement, ‘non-disclosure agreement’) about data, about numbers, about who we’re talking to, but you can be sure that we enjoyed these trips that were very criticized, the fans will applaud because many good contacts were made in them and we are sure that this will work,” said the official.

In October last year, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues went to the United Arab Emirates to seek partnerships and investments for the club from Minas Gerais. The manager was received in Dubai by the top team of Sharjah FC, the team that acquired midfielder Caio Rosa. The current technical assistant Belletti was in the appointment with the president.

