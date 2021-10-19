SBT rejects agreement with Rachel Sheherazade and wages war in lawsuit of millions

O SBT refused to make a deal with Rachel Sheherazade in the millionaire lawsuit that the journalist brings against the broadcaster. The São Paulo Labor Court held a conciliation hearing, but there was no agreement.

O entertain had access to the minutes of the hearing signed by labor judge Ronaldo Luís de Oliveira. The action takes place at the 3rd Labor Court in Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, where SBT is located.

SBT rejects agreement

Silvio Santos’ channel sent a representative to the audience accompanied by three lawyers. But the broadcaster rejected the conciliation and did not take any proposals. “Settlement proposals: Defendant’s proposal: none. Reconciliation rejected”, says excerpt from the minutes.

court battle

With SBT’s denial, the court war with Sheherazade will continue. A hearing between the parties is scheduled for next month, when each will present their versions.

“I designate an instructional hearing, via telepresence, for November 8, 2021, at 9:15 am, when the parties must present themselves for depositions, under penalty of confession”, decided judge Ronaldo Luís de Oliveira.

Rachel Sheherazade claims million dollar compensation

Fired from SBT last year, Sheherazade filed a labor lawsuit against the broadcaster in March. In the lawsuit that is taking place in the São Paulo Court, she asks for a indemnity of about BRL 20 million.

The process reached a million dollar value because the journalist claimed that she never received any labor rights, such as 13th salary, vacations and FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service). It also demanded salary readjustments for not being contracted CLT, in addition to a fine.

Charges against former bosses

In the lawsuit, Sheherazade accused Silvio Santos of bullying and humiliation. One of the episodes cited to support the accusation against the owner of SBT is the journalist’s participation in the 2017 Press Trophy, when she claims to have been humiliated on national television by her boss.

In addition, the former anchor of SBT Brasil claims to have been victim of censorship and boycott by their former bosses in the broadcaster’s journalism department. E-mails were even attached to the file as evidence for the charges.

Former contracted by Silvio Santos channel, Hermano Henning witnesses Rachel Sheherazade in the millionaire lawsuit. Dismissed in early 2017, the 76-year-old journalist also filed a labor lawsuit against SBT. The veteran has even been victorious in court.