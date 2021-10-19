Season 3 premier breaks audience record

Apparently, the world decided to catch up with the Roy family plots. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, the premiere of the third season of succession recorded the highest audience in the series’ history.

The episode “Seccession,” which kicked off its third year of production, had more than 1.4 million viewers across all HBO platforms last night (17). Previously, the series’ highest ratings had been during the season two premiere in 2019, whose ratings reached the 1.2 million mark.

The 3rd season of succession it started with Logan (Brian Cox) in a dangerous position, after the betrayal of his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of the second year. “As he tries to balance family, political and financial alliances, tensions mount and a bitter corporate battle threatens to spark civil war in the Roy family.“, says the text.

Launched in 2018, succession caught attention even in season two – even winning the 2020 Emmy for best drama series, and also taking best actor statuettes (for Strong), guest actress (Cherry Jones), script and direction.

The series’ main cast also includes Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, Matthew Macfayden and Alan Ruck. Names like Alexander Skarsgard and Adrian Brody will join this team in the third year.

The previous two seasons of succession are available for streaming for the HBO Max.

