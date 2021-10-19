Second Largest US TV Network Takes Off After Ransomware Attack

The second largest US TV network, Sinclair Broadcast Group was taken off the air after suffering a ransomware attack. In a statement, the operator said that part of its servers and workstations were encrypted, which caused the interruption of its programming.

According to the information, on Saturday (October 16), the company began investigating and taking steps to contain a potential security incident. On Sunday, October 17, Sinclair identified the attack as a result of ransomware, which disrupted operational and office networks.

The company’s internal corporate network has been brought down, with e-mails and phone lines also being hit, further complicating the situation.

The ransomware attack missed the part of the broadcast system called “master control”, which allowed Sinclair to replace the local programming programmed on the affected channels with a national feed. Thus, some channels remained on the air.

The TV network says it is working to determine what information the data contained and will take further action as appropriate based on its review. A cyber security forensic company has already been hired and law enforcement and government authorities have been notified of what has happened.

As one of the largest “media empires” in the United States, the Sinclair Broadcast Group controls 294 television stations in 89 markets, covering 40% of American households with conservative tone content.

The network is the largest owner of stations affiliated with Fox, ABC and The CW. With the attack, dozens of local news and other content, such as morning shows and upcoming NFL games, were taken off the air.

In its statement, the company said that “the event caused (and may continue to cause) disruption to parts of the company’s business, including certain aspects of its delivery of advertisements by its local broadcast stations on behalf of its customers.” Sinclair says it is working diligently to restore operations quickly and safely.

According to reports, the company is in the initial stages of its investigation and evaluation of what happened. Therefore, the TV network cannot determine at this time whether such an event will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.

A ransomware attack basically consists of hijacking sensitive data with return-on-reward, where cybercriminals break into systems and encrypt crucial files. Among the main victims are big companies and even governments.

The hijacked data is kept inaccessible until the bad guys receive a ransom amount. Because of their difficult tracking, cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin) have been the preferred payment method for hackers. Values ​​can run into hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

Some recent ransomware cases that have gained wide repercussions are Colonial Pipeline Co. in May and JBS in June, both this year. In the first, the main US East Coast pipeline system was shut down for nearly a week until $4.4 million in cryptocurrencies (approximately $241 million today) were paid in the bailout. In the second case, the largest meat producer in the world paid US$ 11 million in Bitcoin (R$ 60 million) to a group of hackers that temporarily deactivated the company’s factories in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Image: Denelson83/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

