‘Secret Truths 2’: Check out the new 5-spoiler Angel teaser! | secret truths

Indecent, immoral, obscene, addictive, violent, vindictive. If you don’t want to see any of this then, Secret Truths 2 is not recommended for you. Hey, were you confused? take a look at new teaser from the soap opera (up here 👆) for you to understand what we mean and get a taste of what’s to come in Walcyr Carrasco’s plot, which premieres this Wednesday, 10/20, on Globoplay. In this preview that just came out of the oven, we’ve already identified five spoilers very hot about Angel (Camila Queiroz) that we’ll tell you down here, look! 🧐

We start with this news! Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) will be hired by Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) to prove that her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), was murdered by the model. We have already seen in the teaser that Angel will reveal to the investigator that he had an affair with the manager when his mother, Carolina (Drica Moraes), was married to him. And who met him doing the pink book… Is Angel going to open up to him and tell him everything that really happened on the boat?

It’s in the mouth of Visky (Rainer Cadete), so it’s bapho right: Angel went broke after the death of William (Gabriel Leone), victim of a mysterious car accident. That’s why she went back to modeling: to get money and pay for the treatment of her son, who is suffering from a serious illness. It seems that the news will get around and more people will take advantage of it…

3) Uncomfortable situation

Blanche (Maria de Medeiros) was very clear: professionals like Angel need to do everything in their agency. Yes, the widowed and bankrupt model will be part of the pink book once again. Or rather, she will go beyond him for her son. Only it seems that she was surprised and uncomfortable with a new “job”. Will Angel be able to face this one again?

‘Secret Truths 2’ has an erotic dance choreographer, a cast impacted by scenes and cruel doubt

4) Angel tied by Percy

We already know that Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes) will do everything to make Angel submit to his wishes. And, in the teaser, we saw her with the fists tied with a rope after having rolled a sensual dance – with the right to a black wig with short threads.

And we end with this spoiler: Angel appears with bites all over his body. Was it another one of the percy costumes? We will only know on the 20th of October! Prepared? 🔥

