Secretary of Secom is removed from office

BRASÍLIA — The Secretary of Institutional Communication of the Ministry of Communications, Felipe Cruz Pedri, was dismissed this Tuesday from his position. Pedri, who had already been informed of his resignation last week, should now occupy a position in the Special Secretariat for Culture, linked to the Ministry of Tourism.

Sonar:Eduardo Bolsonaro’s photo as ‘sheik’ in Dubai reverberates among opposition

Considered a member of the government’s ideological wing, Pedri had already occupied the position of special advisor at the Civil House, during Onyx Lorenzoni’s stay at the ministry. He also helped write the ideological manifesto for Aliança pelo Brasil, a party that President Jair Bolsonaro tried to create.

Pedri was one of 69 federal government officials authorized to participate in a business event in Dubai, as GLOBO showed last week. Three members of the Ministry of Communications attended the event between late September and early October.

Also read:Bolsonaro’s speeches against vaccines, masks and lockdown are evidence of ‘fake news’ in Covid’s CPI draft report

To interlocutors, Pedri says that his departure from office was agreed upon before the trip to Dubai. He looks forward to taking up a position at the Special Secretary for Culture in the coming days.

COLLECTION: How the toucan became a PSDB symbol years after MDB refused mascot

“A symbolic day, happy for the story I created and the spectacular team and at the same time the melancholy of the farewell, today I say goodbye to the Presidency’s Secom to go on other paths, which involve even more politics,” wrote Pedri last Wednesday, in an Instagram post.

The now former secretary was even summoned to testify at Covid’s CPI, but the testimony was not scheduled.