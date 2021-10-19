See in images how rising sea levels would affect cities

The non-profit organization Climate Central released a frightening survey revealing the impacts of climate change on the planet’s main urban centers. The study was based on the rendering of three-dimensional images comparing the past and the future of regions that may suffer from the rise in sea level if policies to combat warming are not properly implemented, taking into account the urgency of initiatives and taking of effective actions.

The project — published in the magazine Environmental Research Letters and done in partnership with Princeton University (United States) and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (Germany) — revealed that hundreds of coastal areas, sheltered by more than 1 billion people, are at risk of flooding “without precedents”. Such a fatality could occur if the Earth witnessed an increase of up to 3 °C in temperature in the coming decades, an average stipulated as a reality, according to experts in the area.

“Sea level rise is a threat to our heritage,” said Anders Levermann, professor of climate system dynamics at the Potsdam Institute. “And not just to our ancient heritages, but to the cities we live in today. It’s those places where today’s actions prepare the world for the next generation.”

Even in a more optimistic scenario, with the probability of an increase of up to 1.5 °C if greenhouse gas emissions were reduced to zero in 2050, around 100 coastal cities in 39 different countries would suffer from the domain of waters. Among the nations, the highlight is on regions in Asia, such as China, India, Indonesia and Vietnam, which would have part of their territories affected.

Thus, almost the entire Brazilian coast, for example, would be occupied by the waters of the Atlantic, with regions such as Salvador, Fortaleza, Recife, Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro seeing their streets and ports lose part of their urban infrastructure to be a species of civilization island. Neighborhoods would disappear, vegetation cover would become submerged and the social dynamic would be completely altered by the climatic event, featuring a palpable concern, especially in places with greater density.

Check below some comparisons between the optimistic (1.5 °C) and the pessimistic (3 °C) increase in several countries.

Salvador (BA), Brazil

(Source: Climate Central / Playback)

Recife (PE), Brazil

(Source: Climate Central / Playback)

Fortaleza (CE), Brazil

(Source: Climate Central / Playback)

Porto Alegre (RS), Brazil

(Source: Climate Central / Playback)

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Brazil

(Source: Climate Central / Playback)

Dhaka, Bangladesh

(Source: Climate Central / Playback)

Havana, Cuba

(Source: Climate Central / Playback)

London, England

(Source: Climate Central / Playback)

California, United States

(Source: Climate Central / Playback)

Seville, Spain

(Source: Climate Central / Playback)