see models up to R$770

Portable speakers are everywhere. They have become indispensable items in the home and in the purse or backpack of those who enjoy music on every occasion.

Even small, these stereos are powerful enough to liven up a festive gathering. Some even impress with the quality and definition of the audio they reproduce.

If you are looking for a product like this, but don’t know the difference between the models, we have prepared a guide to help you choose the one that suits your needs and fits in your pocket.

sound quality

The power and definition of the sound change depending on the device and are items to be observed carefully. Value models with stereo sound and, if possible, with some immersive function, such as sounds that simulate 360º audio or multiple channels.

Power, measured in Watts, has a strong impact on the equipment’s sound range. Smaller boxes, but with good power, easily fill an environment equivalent to a large room. From 4 Watts of power, the device should handle a small party. For larger spaces, opt for boxes with greater power.

Connectivity

Offers more advantage the speaker with varied options to receive the songs that are going to be played. The most common way of transferring is via Bluetooth, which is already in its 5.0 version, wirelessly.

For those who prefer wired connectivity, be aware if the device has a 3.5 mm auxiliary cable input, the most common type of plug. Some models offer USB input, memory card and even NFC, which is data transfer by proximity.

Drums

As it is a device whose differential is being portable (and wireless), the idea is not to have to carry the speaker all the time. Therefore, it is worth carefully checking the battery size and its autonomy. Remembering that more powerful devices require a battery that can handle high quality sound.

water resistance

It’s worth investing in a water resistant product if you want to use the speaker in the bathroom, at the pool or at the beach. Appliances without this suitability may have reduced lifespan when exposed to moisture.

Value

Like almost all gadgets, prices for portable speakers can vary widely. Most recognized brands have quality products and charge for it. However, if the budget is tight, market research can help find a more affordable alternative.

Check out some suggestions for portable speaker models:

JBL GO 3 Portable Speaker – JBL

Price: BRL 254.90*

JBL GO 3 Portable Speaker Image: Disclosure

This model from JBL is very popular because of its small size and sound quality. It has 4 Watts of power, 5.1 channel surround audio and state-of-the-art Bluetooth connectivity. Its battery has an average autonomy of 5 hours, and the device can take a few drops of water due to its IPS7 certification. Another highlight of the small box is its varied color chart.

Essential Bluetooth Sound Go Speaker – I2go

Price: BRL 149*

Bluetooth Essential Sound Go I2go Speaker Image: Disclosure

The I2Go branded box does not play around in service. That’s 10 Watts of power for clear sound with strong bass. It has a battery life of 8 hours, Bluetooth connectivity, Micro-SD card slot, 3.5 mm auxiliary cable and USB slot for flash memory drive. This portable little monster is still water resistant as it is IPX4 certified.

Super Bazooka Bluetooth – Multilaser

Price: BRL 383.65*

Super Bazooka Multilaser Bluetooth Image: Disclosure

The Multilaser sound bazooka lives up to its name. It has 180 Watts of power, a design with LED lights to give your party a special touch and a battery life of up to 7 hours. It is a larger model, 40 cm, the size of a small bag and much thicker than the traditional boxes. Comes with Bluetooth connectivity, USB, memory card slot and 3.5mm auxiliary cable.

XBOOM Go PL5 Bluetooth Speaker – LG

Price: BRL 769*

LG XBOOM Go PL5 Bluetooth Speaker Image: Disclosure

LG’s portable speaker isn’t the most powerful on the market, but it delivers excellent quality sound from the top of its 20 Watts thanks to the brand’s proprietary Meridian technology, in addition to its Sound Boost function to improve bass. It is water resistant (IPX5 certified), has Bluetooth connectivity and an auxiliary cable. The build quality is impressive.

Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

Price: BRL 331.55*

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Image: Disclosure

In addition to a small and powerful speaker, Amazon’s little device is a speaker. Connected to the internet, responds to intelligent voice commands and accesses your gallery of music and podcasts online. However, it only works when it is plugged in. Its power is not stated by the manufacturer, but it doesn’t fall short compared to any other quality portable speaker on the market. It has Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.5mm audio cable jack.

*Prices and list were checked on October 15, 2021 to update this article. They may vary over time.

