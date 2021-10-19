See the 5 most recommended stocks by brokers for the week

The shares of B3 (B3SA3), the Stock Exchange, lead analysts’ preference this week, with four investment indications among seven recommended portfolios.

The monitoring, carried out by the UOL, also identified four other outstanding companies in the period. Such companies operate in different sectors and were tied with two nominations by the brokers. Check out the main choices of the week below (from 10/18 to 10/22).

B3 (B3SA3): 4 recommendations

Bradesco PN (BBDC4): 2 recommendations

BR Malls (BRML3): 2 recommendations

Voucher (VALE3): 2 recommendations

Weg (WEGE3):2 recommendations

*Survey based on the portfolios recommended by the following institutions: Ativa Investimentos, Elite Investimentos, Guide Investimentos, Mirae Asset Corretora, MyCap Investimentos, Terra Investimentos and XP Investimentos.

B3 discloses negotiations to acquire and increase business

B3’s shares feature as a novelty in the portfolios recommended by Ativa and by Guide Investimentos for this week and were maintained in the selections made by two other brokers, Terra Investimentos and XP.

Briefly commented on its graphical analysis report, Ativa says that the company’s shares have recently exhibited a “buying reaction with excellent volume [financeiro]”, indicating possible resumption of a bullish movement.

Last week, B3 said it intends to buy the entire capital of Neoway, a technology company specializing in big data analytics and artificial intelligence for business. The Exchange considered, however, that until that moment (October 14th), the definitive documents related to the operation had not been signed.

In its analysis of the company, Guide highlights that the Exchange has been making important acquisitions for its business.

From an operational point of view, the latest report released by the Exchange, for September, showed a 24% growth in the average daily financial volume, reaching R$ 34.7 billion. The figure encompasses the spot, forward, futures and options stock markets.

Also noteworthy was the 29.6% increase in the number of individual investors (individual CPFs) compared to August, reaching the mark of 3.34 million.

B3 has scheduled the presentation of its financial statement for the third quarter of this year for November 11th.

Vale supports itself among the most indicated with two notes

After a long period, Vale’s shares this week left the portfolio recommended by Mirae Asset Corretora, giving way to class A preferred shares (PNAs) of the petrochemical company Braskem. The mining company, however, is among the newcomers of the week in the selection made by Ativa and was kept on the list released by XP Investimentos.

According to Ativa, Vale’s shares have recently reversed a downward trend and are moving towards a price of R$83 on the stock exchange. At XP, the weekly analysis says that the assets project a potential to reach R$83.10 to R$90. Last Friday (15), the shares closed quoted at R$80.68.

Also on the 15th, the price of iron ore in Dalian (China) fell again and registered the first weekly drop in a month, pressured by fears about Chinese demand. Concerns about the supply of commodities also impacted the futures markets in Asia yesterday (18).

This Monday (18), Vale and Jiangsu Shagang, a Chinese steel producer, signed an agreement to develop decarbonization solutions for the steel industry. The initiative encompasses, for example, economic feasibility studies for the use of items with a lower carbon impact in the steel manufacturing process, such as high-quality iron ore products.

Today (19), after the markets close, the Brazilian company expects to release its production report for the third quarter of 2021.

Three other companies complete the list of highlights

The list of highlights of the week also includes the common shares (ONs) of the shopping mall company BR Malls and Weg, a maker of electric motors, transformers, generators and paints, in addition to the preferred shares (PNs) of Banco Bradesco.

All shares received two investment indications in the week by specialists.

Weekly portfolios have 9 changes

The institutions researched by UOL made a total of nine changes to the recommended stock portfolios for this week, compared to the immediately preceding period.

Ativa was once again the brokerage firm that most modified its portfolio, replacing four of the five shares chosen last week. MyCap comes right behind, with two changes made.

Elite Investimentos, Guide and Mirae made only one change each. For the second consecutive time, Terra Investimentos and XP chose to maintain their recommendations.

Changes and complete portfolios indicated

Activates Investments

Elite Investments

Included: Inter PN Bank (BIDI4).

Withdrew: Petrobras PN (PETR4).

Recommended portfolio: Assaí (ASAI3), Banco Inter PN ( BIDI4 ), Intelbras (INTB3), M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) and Weg (WEGE3).

Investments Guide

Mirae Asset Brokerage

MyCap Investments

Land Investments

Note: no changes compared to last week.

XP Investments

Note: no changes compared to last week.

