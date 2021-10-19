See which entrepreneurs Cruzeiro is seeking help to pay off debts

President of Cruzeiro will meet with two businessmen, at least, in search of financial resources

Cruzeiro is looking for investors who can help the club pay the wage debts they owe to players, coaching staff and club staff. A report presented to the athletes, at a meeting held over the weekend, showed that the club owes around R$9 million in back wages. As there is no cash flow to settle the debts, Cruzeiro seeks outside help to make this payment.

On the afternoon of Monday, the 18th, a meeting is scheduled between the president Sergio Santos Rodrigues with some entrepreneurs who can help the club. On Friday there was a first meeting, but no agreement was made in the conversation.

The entrepreneur should participate in the meeting. Pedro Lourenço, owner of Supermercados BH, who was not in the conversation on Friday, because he was traveling. Also, to end the strike, the players asked for Pedrinho’s presence in this week’s training.

The meeting will take place at Toca da Raposa II and will also be attended by Regis Campos, another investor in the club. On the agenda will also be the talk of financial aid to remove Cruzeiro from the transfer ban, which prevents the registration of new athletes in official competitions.

While this backstage unfolds and the club looks for ways to pay the commitments made, the players train for the match against Avaí, for the 31st round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The confrontation takes place on Friday, 22, at 9:30 pm, in Ressacada.