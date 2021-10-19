Separated by the pandemic, Amigão and Antero resume a famous partnership on television – Sports

“Where’s Buddy? He left?” These were the questions that Antero Greco heard and read more on social networks in most of the last 19 months of those who follow him on television. In this period, Paulo Soares, Amigão da Galera, was away from Disney’s sports channels. The presenter was confined in the interior of São Paulo and preferred not to work remotely during the covid-19 pandemic, as his colleagues did. But the long time away is past. Antero and Amigão resume the famous partnership this Monday, the 18th, when they return to present the nightly edition of SportsCenter, from ESPN, from midnight.

“Our idea is to follow what we’ve been doing for 20 years. Let’s make our newspaper with our face and our way”, said Amigão to state. He and Antero Greco would have turned two uninterrupted decades at the helm of SportsCenter last year were it not for the covid-19 pandemic, which separated them for more than a year.

The 65-year-old commentator remained away from the studios, but continued to work remotely, from his homes, in the interior or in São Paulo, being part of the programming of ESPN and Fox Sports channels, while the 58-year-old presenter preferred to rest and , of course, protect yourself from the virus.

“I took my wife, my puppy and went to hide inside until I understood what was actually happening. I lived for practically nine months in a rural area, with a two-megabyte internet, which didn’t even allow me to work from home”, explains the journalist. Frightened by the seriousness of the disease, which killed more than 600,000 people in the country, Amigão spent the first months of the pandemic in Araras, in the interior of São Paulo, with his family. Afterwards, he took an unpaid leave from Disney and spent a few more months at a Spa in Sorocaba, without relating to other people.

“Amigão has to be courted. I was looking for him”, jokes Antero. “We talked a lot during this period. I was going to show him what happened on television to feel a little integrated and also give him courage for the period he was away”.

With the cooling of the pandemic and the advance of vaccination, the two presenters understood that it was time to return to command the midnight edition of ESPN Brazil’s main program, in which they take information to the public with lightness since 2000. “Now, with the two doses, more comfortable, and understanding the progress of the pandemic, I’m starting to find people. I thought it was the moment, that it would be nice to come back in October”, says the SportsCenter anchor. He and Antero met last week for the first time since March 2020 to record the sports news pilots.

The two had mixed feelings once they returned to the studio. “When we did the first pilot, I got emotional. I gave a thrill, even in the relaxation. And also a certain concern about coming out of the cocoon after so long. But at the same time I felt the joy, that expectation of being able to return to having something at least closer to normal”, describes Antero.

Well-known figures in sports journalism, Amigão and Antero form one of the most enduring partnerships in Brazilian television. For nearly 20 years, the inseparable partners inform the viewers of the news in an irreverent and relaxed way, without giving up professionalism. It’s not uncommon to have giggles live, for different reasons, that turned out to be viral.

“We realize that people like us for our sincere and true image. We are not gendered. We don’t create characters. It’s us there,” says Antero, who takes care, he emphasizes, to make the news light without being frivolous. “The newspaper is 99.9% serious. The 0.1% that has the lightness, the fun, which is something natural to us, is not programmed. It has to be spontaneous. We are not actors”.

Together, the two journalists managed to expand and diversify the audience that watches them. “We realized that we speak to everyone. Men, women, little boys, girls. This is all about spontaneity. We managed to create a bond of affection and respect, reaching all classes and ideas”, says Amigão.

If the emotion came to light when they met for the recording of the program’s pilots, what will it be like live this Monday? “Antero will have to present the program. I’ll just be seated. It won’t come out”, predicts the emotional presenter. What is certain is that, if it depends on them, the history of the partnership will last for more years. “We will have a cane, but we will be firm and strong.”