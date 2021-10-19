Serasa buys financial technology company from Blumenau

The acquisition of fintech PagueVeloz, created in the Itajaí Valley, is part of the company’s expansion strategy

Serasa announced this Monday (18) the purchase of PagueVeloz, a fintech from Santa Catarina based in Blumenau, in the Itajaí Valley, for digital payments and receipts.

PagueVeloz was elected as one of the most innovative financial technology companies in Brazil by the British publication Daily Finance.

The trading values ​​were not disclosed, but the acquisition is part of Serasa Experian’s expansion strategy in Brazil, with a focus on intensifying operations in high-value markets and leveraging the combination of the company’s data expertise with specific innovations. each thread.

Based on the experience of the two companies, Serasa intends to offer more benefits to the consumer, such as the “instant clean name”, and to small and medium-sized companies, such as a complete collection journey on a single platform – from communication with defaulting customers, issuance of bank slips, prepayment of receivables and digital portfolio.

Agility in processes

Leader in debt renegotiation in Brazil, Serasa offers a complete system of digital solutions aimed at improving the financial health of Brazilians, such as the digital renegotiation platform Serasa Limpa Nome. Currently, after payment of the debt, the creditor company has up to five business days to remove the consumer’s name from Serasa’s database. With the acquisition of PagueVeloz, one of the main objectives is to accelerate the process of “instant clean name”, reducing the time to write off debt and increasing the Serasa Score faster, making it easier for consumers to regain access to credit.

PagueVeloz, created in August 2012, has extensive experience in the markets of small and medium-sized companies and consumers, offering services such as issuing bank slips, billing via credit card and Pix, small machines, prepayment of receivables, digital wallet, among others . According to Pedro Dias Lopes, director of Serasa, “in addition to the benefits that the acquisition will bring to the consumer, we want to build a bridge with companies, providing access to collection solutions in a simplified manner”.

For Paulo Gomes, CEO of PagueVeloz, “the synergy between PagueVeloz and Serasa has already yielded good results even before the integration between the companies. An example of this is that in just over a year, more than 100,000 bills were paid with Serasa’s digital wallet in beta phase. We are sure that, from now on, together, this impact will multiply exponentially for Serasa users and that, for current PagueVeloz customers, in the timeline, in addition to the current products, we will have several other features that will contribute even more with the financial journey of the customer base”, he says

PagueVeloz will be a Business Unit of the Serasa Group, operating independently, with the brand and the strategy maintained, but with integration between the products.