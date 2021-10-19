Serasa expands information on consumer profile analysis | Service | Online Diary

As of this Monday (18), consumers can allow Serasa to connect bank accounts to their profile and release information on transactions carried out, such as basic bill payments, so that credit analysis becomes more accurate.

Serasa changes score calculation. see how it will look

The service is part of the Serasa Score, launched in 2017, which calculates a score that companies can use when granting credit. The score, which ranges from 0 to 1,000, indicates to the market the chances of the consumer paying that bill in the next six months. For the analysis, financial data such as contracted credits, debt history, credit payment, debt payment, credit time and CPF consultations are considered. According to Serasa, the Score has already been consulted by more than 63 million Brazilians for free.

Now, with the prior consent of the consumer, transactions made in the bank account, such as payments on basic bills (such as water, electricity, telephone and other banking transactions), can also be considered for the analysis of the score.

According to Lucas Lopes, director of Serasa, the goal is to give consumers greater control over their financial lives and allow more people to have access to credit.

“The more we know the consumer and their habits, the better the analysis of their Serasa Score and their financial profile can become. In addition to enabling an instantaneous increase in the score, the connection will not have a negative impact on the user’s Score, mainly benefiting the people who do not have access or who do not use credit options much,” says Lopes.

At the moment, it is possible to authorize the service only through the Serasa website. According to the company, the functionality will also be available in the Serasa application soon. The connection is 100% digital and only takes place after the user’s consent.

“We take into account all the security layers so that the data is only used in read mode and the information can be added from the bank account connection through the Serasa website”, explains Lopes.

Serasa emphasizes that it does not collect and does not request other information that allows transactions with bank accounts and cards, such as, for example, the complete credit card number associated with the security code (CVV) and its expiration date.