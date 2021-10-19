Sérgio Rodrigues hopes to keep Luxembourg on Cruzeiro: “we’ve already talked about 2022”

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, has already started talks about the next season with coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The manager met with the coach this Sunday (17) to talk about planning for the following year. The idea is for him to establish the new bond after the transformation of the club into SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), scheduled for December this year.

“We haven’t signed anything, because by the end of the year, contracts have to be made by SAF. We are already talking about 2022, about potential budget. We talk about transfer bans, punishment at FIFA. We had a meeting yesterday to talk about it. on this subject,” he declared in an exclusive interview with Super.FC.

The coach already has a contract until December 2022, but conditioned his permanence to up-to-date wages at Toca da Raposa II. Players reported delays of up to six months in a letter released last week, but president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues says there are no pending issues in this way.

“It’s not that he [Vanderlei Luxemburgo] demand salary on time, he thinks it is essential to collect. I showed him that, next year, we will be more relaxed, because in the transition to SAF, we believe that we will have more money for next year,” said the director.

The search for a football director is also on the agenda at Toca da Raposa II, after the departure of Rodrigo Pastana, confirmed at the beginning of the month. The agent hopes to hire a name for 2022 and even says that he has listened to the technical committee.

“We are already looking [um diretor de futebol]. We had made a proposal to Alexandre the other time. On the last two trips, he was, we have a great personal relationship. We are sharing what we have been doing. We are not in despair, but we are trying to bring it as soon as possible,” he said.

“He [Vanderlei Luxemburgo] is heard, of course, but who determines the football director is the direction of the club. It would even be nonsense for the coach to appoint the football director, given his knowledge of football, it is natural for us to talk to him,” he added.

