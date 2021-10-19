Several Marvel and Indiana Jones 5 movies are postponed

Disney has announced postponements for several Marvel movies, including Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2 and more. Indiana Jones 5 has also been pushed back by almost a year.

Disney announced the release date changes (which also involve an unannounced Marvel movie a week early) this Monday (18th), and you can check out the full list below:

Marvel and Indiana Jones movie premiere changes

Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness – Postponed from March 25, 2022 to May 6, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – Deferred from May 6, 2022 to July 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Deferred from July 8, 2022 to November 11, 2022

Indiana Jones 5 – Deferred from July 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023

The Marvels – Deferred from November 11, 2022 to February 17, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Deferred from February 17, 2023 to July 28, 2023

Unannounced Marvel Title – Advance November 10, 2023 to November 3, 2023

Disney also removed two unannounced Marvel movies (originally slated for July 28, 2023 and October 6, 2023) from the calendar. Disney live-action movies and 20th Century titles were also removed. Removal from the calendar does not necessarily mean that releases have been cancelled, but that Disney has not yet set a new concrete date for them.

The changes only impact the Disney calendar, and no changes have been announced for the Disney+ series. This year’s MCU films include Eternos and Spider-Man: Sem Volta para Casa, which are still scheduled for November 4 and December 16, respectively, in Brazilian theaters.

Deadline reports that the changes happened because “some titles are in the final stages while others are in production”. Disney doesn’t seem concerned about simultaneous streaming releases following the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

