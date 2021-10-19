Shares in Lojas Americanas (LAME3;LAME4) skyrocket with restructuring; American (AMER3) has a slight high

American (Photo: Facebook)

SAO PAULO – The shares of Lojas Americanas (LAME3;LAME4) soared in the trading session this Monday (18), while the shares of Americanas (AMER3) ended trading with an increase of more than 4%. The Ibovespa closed slightly lower, of 0.20%.

LAME3 shares closed the trading session with an increase of 27.62%, traded at R$ 6.33, LAME4 shares had an increase of 20.72%, at R$ 6.41, while AMER3 rose 4.33%, at R $39.07.

The company’s announcement, released earlier today, that they are evaluating a possible corporate reorganization prior to the international listing, combining, in Brazil, the respective shareholding bases of the companies on B3’s Novo Mercado, pushed the value of the shares.

In the midst of the corporate reorganization, the companies’ ultimate objective is to migrate their shareholder base to a new company, headquartered abroad, whose shares would be listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ.

After the news, XP analysts maintained the buy recommendation for AMER3 and target price of R$82 per share.

Itaú BBA highlights that it sees this as positive for LAME3 and LAME4 shares. After the change in structure, in which B2W incorporated the operating assets of Lojas Americanas, LAME’s shares became “shell companies”, holding only AMER3 shares and, therefore, presenting a holding discount for its assets. property.

“With this combination, we believe that this discount may no longer exist. In this case, we would expect LAME3 and LAME4 to rise 40% and 31%, respectively”, analysts assess.

Bradesco BBI points out that the move was unexpected. According to analysts at the bank, however, this was good news because the proposal improves corporate governance by having only one class of shares listed on the Novo Mercado; it would simplify the structure, as Lojas Americanas will probably be dissolved as a holding company; and suggests that companies have listened to investors and their concerns.

“There are no details on how this will be done or what the share exchange ratios are (for LAME holders receiving AMER). But given that one of the main motivations seems to be to improve corporate governance, we would be surprised to see something that would be seen as unfair to minority shareholders,” analysts point out.

They also highlighted that they expect to see a significant recovery in LAME3 and LAME4 shares on account of the news, as the company is traded at a 25% discount to the value of its approximately 39% stake in Americanas (AMER3). So the expectation was that this discount should substantially decrease.

“We took the opportunity to present a 2022 target price of BRL 50 for AMER3, following the consolidation of our e-commerce models (formerly B2W) and stores (Lojas Americanas), in addition to presenting a new target price for 2022 of BRL $8 for LAME4. We maintain the recommendation of both in neutral due to our cautious posture in relation to e-commerce”, assess the analysts.

