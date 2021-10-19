Shares of Lojas Americanas soar after merger announcement

Earlier this afternoon, shares of Lojas Americanas (LAME4) soared and rose 20%. Americanas (AMER3) also rose, although at a more timid pace, reaching 4.5%. The growth came after the announcement that companies are considering merging their operations.

Along with the announcement of the possible merger, the companies also said that they were studying going public in the United States, more specifically on the NYSE or Nasdaq, which also contributed to the growth in the Brazilian stock exchange.

Lojas Americanas and B2W (the parent company of Americanas.com, among other marketplaces) announced the possible merger in April this year. Approval for the merger of the two companies was approved in June, but the official announcement has yet to be made. The merger will guarantee the emergence of Americanas SA

“The analysis of this opportunity is currently underway, at the operational level, and its result, in terms of legal convenience and feasibility, must be submitted to the management of the Companies, for a decision that will, if applicable, be taken to the appropriate manifestation of shareholders,” says a statement released by the companies and signed by Miguel Gutierrez, director of investor relations.

In the statement, Gutierrez reinforces that, so far, no decision has been taken in this regard and the announcements are only about possibilities.

In a note to clients, Bradesco BBI assessed that the merger improves governance as it has only one class of shares and simplifies the structure, as Lojas Americanas will probably be terminated as a holding company.

*With information from Reuters.