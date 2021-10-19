Sheshi suffers yet another mysterious blow and wakes up with dead woman · TV News

Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) will have a shock when he wakes up and finds Adja (Juliana Magalhães) dead beside him in Genesis. The woman’s body will be covered with sparrow feathers and her eyes will be open in Record’s biblical novel. Faced with yet another mysterious blow, Pharaoh will revolt and order his soldiers to find the culprit.

The macabre message will be sent to Sheshi in scenes set to air from next Monday’s chapter (25). He will wake up and feel strange. “Merianat [Samia Abreu], what are these feathers?”, the king will ask, thinking that one of his women is lying beside him.

Without an answer, Pharaoh will touch the body and find it immobile. He will sit down and see Adja’s corpse, covered in feathers. A short time later, Potiphar (Val Perré) appeared there with his soldiers to remove the woman in the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

“How is that possible?” the king of Egypt will snarl at the head of the guard. “I am not safe in my own palace! In my own room! This has to end once and for all,” the sovereign will add. Potiphar will promise to take answers to the boss: “We’ll find the bastard who did this.”

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases, and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império.

