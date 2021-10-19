Show of the Famous: Gloria Groove ARRASA in a performance as Ana Carolina, and singer reacts on the networks; watch

Last night (17), the ‘Show of the Famous’ rocked the stage of ‘Domingão com Huck’, with tributes to Ana Carolina, Tina Turner and Harry Styles. Over the past week, Gloria Groove, Fiuk and Margareth Menezes rehearsed a lot to deliver great performances, but what really won over the audience was the drag queen’s devastating performance.

Gloria, who previously surprised her by interpreting songs by Fergie and Xanddy, chose to incorporate Ana Carolina for this stage of the competition. Characterized from head to toe as the singer from Minas Gerais and still reproducing her gestures, Groove chose the iconic hit ‘Encostar na tua’, from 2003.

“I was looking to learn at least four chords to do something, to be close. The place I meet Ana Carolina is this sex appeal that cannot be restricted by little boxes. Also in the intense voice, presence and romance”, declared the drag queen. “I will consider my biggest challenge for being with my feet planted on the ground, with my head facing forward and having to deliver everything in emotion. This doesn’t set up as anything easier than Fergie. It’s difficult otherwise”, explained Gloria. Just spy:

Gloria Groove at the Famous Show pic.twitter.com/5LZfwJgzsH — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 18, 2021

Groove, however, had nothing to worry about – the intense presentation was so successful that it garnered raves from the web and from the judges alike. “I was very impressed! You closed your eyes and brought out a sound, a very similar deep in the throat, the accent too, We don’t realize you’re not playing the guitar. Congratulations”, declared Claudia Raia. Finally, she received excellent grades: 10, from Preta Gil; 9.9, by Boninho; another 10 from Raia and a 9.9 from the audience.

The presentation also earned praise from Ana Carolina herself. “What an honor to honor Ana Carolina at the Show dos Famosos. I’m your fan too! Who liked?”, published Gloria on Instagram.

The artist was then surprised by Ana’s reaction, who commented on the artist’s characterization and performance: “The honor was mine! I loved it and my fans are yours”. How cute!

Fiuk becomes a joke playing Harry Styles

Fiuk’s performance, however, did not have the same positive impact. Inspired by the hit that marked his passage on ‘BBB21’, ‘Watermelon Sugar’, the son of Fábio Jr. tried to honor Harry Styles. Dressed as the singer in the video for the American summer hit, complete with blue contact lenses, a wig, extravagant clothes and even hearty sunglasses, the ex-BBB was unable to “incorporate” the charm of the Brit – at least in the public’s view.

laughing until 2030 at this fiuk performance https://t.co/7dHGM45OBv — mandu⁴ 🦋 (@labananna_) October 17, 2021

Even with high marks from the judges (he received a 9.9, from Preta Gil, Boninho and Claudia Raia, in addition to a 9.8 from the audience), Twitter was filled with criticism of the singer’s characterization and also of his performance. “My old ladies, he took aim at Harry Styles and hit Zé Cute,” lamented an internet user, citing the character created by humorist Jorge Loredo (1925-2015). “I feel sorry for Fiuk because it seems that his talent is not having talent”, added another social network user.

The needling did not stop there. “Guys, what a shame about Fiuk’s performance”, wrote a third, without mincing words. “Fiuk looks like anyone else but Harry Styles Kkkkkk”, stated the fourth. “Fiuk is that person who has many artistic sides and is bad at all”, fired one more user. Geez!

people are ashamed of this fiuk performance,,,,, — claryyc 🎃 (@pprfectblue) October 17, 2021

Fiuk looks like anyone else but Herry styles. Hahahaha — Bruna Carvalho🐝 (@Brunacarvalh95) October 17, 2021

The fiuk is that person who has many artistic sides and is bad at all https://t.co/DLFwvR1fLj — Matheus (@matheusortu) October 17, 2021

Margareth Menezes honors Tina Turner

A huge fan of Tina Turner, Margareth Menezes chose the 1970s classic, ‘Proud Mary’, to honor the artist. Characterized as the diva and with a lot of energy, the singer pleased the judges. “What I saw, despite your difficulty singing in English, you brought one of Tina’s most important moves. She often sings ‘Proud Mary’ to close her shows because she has tremendous energy. I’m not worried about your tone of voice and grimaces. This time, you had fun”, praised Boninho.

Menezes received 10 scores from Preta Gil, Boninho and Claudia Raia and a 9.9 from the audience. Just peek a little snippet: