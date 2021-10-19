Simaria suffers attack from bees and swollen face scares fans

This past weekend the singer Simaria, paired with Simone, used her Instagram profile to vent to followers about a health problem. The famous one revealed that she was attacked by bees.

Despite the tragic moment, the artist showed that she didn’t lose heart and didn’t give up on doing the show that was scheduled to take place in Curitiba. The cat made a devastating production and found a way to hide the swelling caused by bees.

“I’m going to do today’s show wearing glasses because I took 2 bee stings on the zoi 🐝 😂😂😂 Because when the honey is good the bee always comes back 😂😂 DO YOU THINK THAT BEHIND THE INTERNET EVERYTHING IS BUNITUUU? GET YYYY!” she wrote.

Despite the difficulty exposed by Simaria, fans didn’t care much about the look. On the contrary, praised the composition of the look a lot, yielding more than 470 thousand likes.

“I took some very beautiful prints for stories, see 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️ I love you”, joked the influencer Mirela Janis. “Beautiful in every way!!!”, said one fan all melted. “Wonderful amooo @simaria ❤️❤️”, praised another. “I got scared in the last one 😂 but it’s beautiful all the same❤️❤️”, reacted a very sincere following.

Separation

Last month Simaria took followers by surprise by announcing the end of her marriage to Spanish businessman Vicente Escrig. The two have been together for 14 years and have two children as a result of their relationship.

Through Instagram, the muse of the sertanejo told fans about the novelty in her personal life and made sure to reassure them about their status. She revealed that the union ended, but she still has a lot of affection for him.

“My loves, good afternoon! Before the news gets out, I’ll tell you myself! I communicate to everyone that my relationship with Vicente came to an end after 14 years. It was a decision thought out, very clearly. We had a beautiful time together, two wonderful children, who are our greatest assets. I ask God that Vicente is very happy, because he deserves it. I want to thank everyone for their support. I intend, from now on, to be even happier, even without the man I once loved so much”, he wrote.

Determined not to dwell on the subject, the famous highlighted that he was happy and that no one needed to worry about what had happened. “I take this opportunity to reassure my fans and say that I’m fine. Every change that happens for the better is always welcome! We are going to continue writing our lives, with beautiful stories, regardless of whether we are together or not”, he concluded.