Singer Leonardo shows off his wife with an intimate piece and makes people talk

Last Saturday (26), the singer Leonardo used social media to pay a beautiful tribute to his wife Poliana Rocha. At the time, both completed 25 years together. With a sequence of photos beside her partner, her good shape became a reason for praise in the photo post with underwear.

“Today we celebrate 25 years of marriage. #BodasDePrata next to this amazing woman that God gave me @poliana! Thank you for your love, for your friendship, for the beautiful family we form and for always being by my side. Everything just makes sense because I have you. I love you @poliana”, he said. “Happiness to these two kittens, and I confess that I wanted Poli’s body”, confessed one admirer. “Guys, his body is perfect”, praised the second person. “A blast inside and out”, completed the last one.

Grief

It is worth mentioning that, in recent weeks, Leonardo’s wife has not appeared so happy on social media. A little down, she told fans that her pet dog had just drowned in the mansion’s pool.

“Guys, as I know you have a very special affection for me, that you follow me, you know my routine, my daily life, I came here to share a very sad, terrible news, which is killing me today. I found out now, that I arrived from a trip, that Petra passed away. My companion, a happy, fun little dog”, she began.

According to the businesswoman, she was not present at the time of the event. “And she fell in the pool this weekend when I wasn’t home. But I had someone to look at, but I don’t know how it was. But they say she fell into the pool and drowned. I was supposed to put the small screen in the pool, and it turned out that with the day-to-day running, I didn’t put it on. And I thought she was used to the pool. Because she was here every day. And that had happened only once, then never again. I’m feeling terrible, my house was sad without her. There are eleven puppies there, but none are like Petra. I hope it will serve as a lesson for people who have a dog and a swimming pool at home”, he reported.

Maria Alice

With a busy life and full of fans on the web, Poliana always shares cute photos with her son Zé Felipe and his beloved granddaughter Maria Alice, who she reveals is his charm.

