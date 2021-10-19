Son of Faustão appears in Ibiza with Jade Picon and fans react: ‘She loves a João Guilherme’

Influencers landed on the most talked about topics on Twitter after posting a photo in the same restaurant in Spain

Reproduction/Instagram/jotagsilva/18.10.2021João Guilherme Silva and Jade Picon are enjoying their trip in Ibiza

João Guilherme Silva, son of the presenter Faust Silva, is enjoying a few days in Ibiza, Spain, with jade picon and her brother Leo Picon. Digital influencers posted some stories on a yacht on the island of Formentera showing paradisiacal landscapes, but what most caught the attention of followers is that only João Guilherme and Jade posted a photo of the same food in a restaurant. On social networks, many people began to speculate a possible affair among young people. “And Jade Picon who is changing a João Guilherme by another João Guilherme”, commented a follower referring to the relationship that the influencer had with the singer’s son Leonardo. The end of the relationship was announced by the couple in August this year.

“She loves a João Guilherme (laughs). It’s good that if by some mistake she calls her ex’s name, he won’t even notice”, joked one person. “Jade Picon staying with the son of Faustian, I don’t know why I’m shocked, as the world of millionaires is small”, commented another. “Jade Picon is no longer Leonardo’s daughter-in-law to be Faustão’s and Selena Gomez’s daughter-in-law,” he added, reviving the fanfic that the presenter had a romance with the American singer. The influencers did not comment on the alleged affair, but went over the most talked about issues on Twitter this Monday, 18.