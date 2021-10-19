Sony sues company creating dark boards for PS5 after provocation

THE Sony, developer and manufacturer of PlayStation 5, sued the company Dbrand, which produces multi-colored covers for the console after a provocation about the video game’s design. Dbrand is a brand known for working with cell phone covers and covers. THE company decided to take a risk on consoles and started offering a dark cover for the PS5 also.

The company decided to create its own version of the small symbols that cover the inside of the surfaces, transforming the classic shapes of the control buttons into a more obscure version. However, the Dbrand did not stop there and decided to make a kind of joke in the product description, saying the texture brings “a familiar, yet legally distinct, post-apocalyptic retelling of the classic PlayStation button shapes”.