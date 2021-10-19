SOS de Ponta will train SUS doctors to work in disasters

Doctors from the Unified Health System will be able to train themselves to act in cases of catastrophe, emergencies and emergencies. The courses will take place in person and semi-attendance in all regions of the country and should start in December. Ten thousand vacancies will be offered.

The investment will be of R$ 14 million in the SOS de Ponta Program – Training in Emergency and Emergency Services in Brazil. Nurses, physiotherapists, Fire and Civil Defense professionals, among others, will also be able to participate.

At the launching ceremony, on Monday, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that it is necessary to qualify the professionals who provide these services, which are cases with greater risk of death.

The minister said that the portfolio should have an increase of more than R$ 50 billion in this year’s budget. According to him, this is a sign of the Brazilian state’s commitment to fighting the pandemic, whose great lesson is the strengthening of the SUS.

Queiroga sympathized with the relatives of the 600,000 dead and with those who were left with sequelae after recovering from covid-19. He highlighted the actions of the ministry during the health crisis. About vaccination, highlighted the purchase of doses for immunization this year and said that the 2022 campaign is already guaranteed.

According to the Minister of Health, by the end of the year, the public notice of the Doctors for Brazil program for hiring professionals should be made available.