Spanish far-right party articulates anti-communist alliance in Latin America

MADRID — Catholic and evangelical fundamentalists, neoconservatives and ultraliberals, right-wing populists and nostalgics for military dictatorships make up the anti-communist alliance that the Spanish Vox party is forging in Latin America. Eduardo Bolsonaro (son and political heir of the Brazilian president), Keiko Fujimori (former presidential candidate in Peru) and José Antonio Kast (leader of the Chilean Republican Party, which opposed the replacement of the Constitution bequeathed by Pinochet) are some of the most prominent figures of this heterogeneous conglomerate, united by its visceral rejection of leftist governments, both authoritarian and democratic.

Vox’s spearhead was the so-called Carta de Madrid, a manifesto that warns of the supposed “advance of communism” in the Ibero-sphere (the name with which the radical right-wing party, always attentive to marketing, renamed Ibero- America), a part of which had already been “kidnapped by totalitarian regimes of communist inspiration, supported by drug trafficking, under the umbrella of the Cuban regime”.

Santiago Abascal, president of Vox, announced his intention to provide the letter, which attracted more than 8,000 members, with a “permanent structure and an annual action plan” – that is, it would go from being a mere gimmick to becoming a new international organization: the Forum of Madrid.

Its objective is to become an alternative to the São Paulo Forum and the Puebla Group, the two platforms of the Latin American left: the first brings together political and social forces, from the Brazilian Workers’ Party to the Communist Party of Cuba; and the second, a handful of politicians with a mostly social-democratic profile, such as Alberto Fernández, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Evo Morales, Rafael Correa, Pepe Mujica and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

Instead of building an alliance of parties, Abascal is recruiting personalities in an individual capacity, and this has allowed him surprising approaches, such as that of former Colombian president Andrés Pastrana, who participated in a recording of Viva 21, the party on the 10th. that Vox promoted in a Madrid pavilion, and last June it spoke at a telematic summit of the ECR, the European Parliament group in which Vox participates in association with the Polish ultra-conservative Law and Justice and the Hungarians of Viktor Orbán.

Pastrana’s rapprochement with Vox caused surprise and discomfort in the Spanish Popular Party, as the Colombian politician is the current president of the International Democratic Center (IDC), of which Pablo Casado, leader of the PP, is the vice-president . Pastrana was also at the recent PP convention, along with former Mexican President Felipe Calderón.

As special ambassadors for Latin America, Vox uses MEP Hermann Tertsch and Spanish deputy Víctor González Coello. The first takes advantage of the infrastructure he has as a parliamentarian in Brussels and third vice-president of the European delegation at the Euro-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly (Eurolat), which brings together members of the European Parliament and 23 Latin American countries. In addition, the ultra-conservative group ECR has set up its own Eurolat, of which Tertsch is president. Coello, on the other hand, linked to Catholic fundamentalist groups, is Vox’s spokesman on the Foreign Relations Committee of the Spanish Parliament.

In recent months, the two parliamentarians have participated as guests in the inauguration of Ecuador’s new president, conservative Guillermo Lasso; they were received in Colombia by former president Álvaro Uribe and in Lima by Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the former Peruvian president sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder, kidnapping and corruption. Their first mission in America was in January 2020, when they met in La Paz with ministers of then interim president Jeanine Áñez, who replaced Evo Morales after an operation that ended his resignation. At the time, they wanted to request proof that the Spanish leftist party Vamos, then about to enter the Spanish government, would have received illegal funding.

The other instrument used by Vox to land in Latin America was Disenso, a foundation chaired by Abascal. Although Vox campaigns against the public funding of party foundations, it set up its own to benefit from grants distributed according to the number of votes and parliamentary seats obtained. At the head of the foundation, providing technical support for Abascal’s American adventure, is Jorge Martín Frías, former director of training at FAES (the foundation of PP) and advisor to the City of Madrid during Ana Botella’s term.

Vox’s landing in the region had a serious setback in early September in Mexico. Abascal went to the Mexican Senate as a guest at an act against abortion and there he took the opportunity to present the Madrid Charter. His party reported that 14 senators from the National Action Party (half of its caucus) and three deputies from the same party had joined, as well as two parliamentarians from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), both in opposition to center-left president Andrés Manuel López Obrador .

The news provoked a political earthquake in Mexico: the two PRI deputies, Lorena Piñón and Manuel Añorve, denied Vox, while the PAN disassociated itself from the initiative, recalling that its partner in Spain is the PP. Two of the senators who signed the letter said they had made “a mistake” and apologized.

The Mexican media had reported a tweet by Abascal on August 13, coinciding with the 500th anniversary of the destruction of Tenochtitlán, in which he proclaimed himself “proud” of the colonization of Mexico: “Spain has managed to free millions of people from the bloody regime and of terror of the Aztecs,” he wrote. A vision radically contrary to that of Pope Francis, who apologized for the “very painful mistakes” made during colonization.

Among the American leaders who paraded across the screen of Viva 21 there were no Mexicans. But there they were, in addition to Pastrana, Keiko Fujimori, Kast, Eduardo Bolsonaro and US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas. Abascal had already met the last two at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in February 2020 in Maryland, with then-President Donald Trump closing.

Cruz, representative of the more conservative wing of the Republican Party, with an anti-abortion, anti-immigration and pro-death penalty speech, had to be quarantined after meeting with the Spanish politician, who tested positive for a coronavirus. Eduardo Bolsonaro, in charge of foreign affairs for the Bolsonaro clan and faithful follower of his father in homophobic and sexist comments, has since become one of Vox’s best allies, which does not exclude some rivalry: Abascal preferred to travel to Mexico in early September in instead of participating in a conservative conference that, as a franchise of the American, Eduardo Bolsonaro had set up in Brasília with Trump’s son.