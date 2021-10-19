Spider is not intimidated by air pistol and attacks man in underwear: watch video | Unusual World

reproduction Spider is not intimidated by air pistol and attacks men

An Australian man took a different way to scare off a spider that was in his bathroom. The plan was to try to get rid of the arachnid with an air pistol, but it turned out that the spider did not surrender and went after the boy.

A video posted on the TikTok app last Sunday (17) showed the man, wearing only his underwear, trying to nudge the spider that was hidden behind a bathroom brush holder with a broom.

After the arachnid leaves its hiding place, the man starts shooting, but realizes that the spider is not intimidated and runs towards him.

As the cameraman walks away, you can see that the man attacking the spider was only in his underwear. And, as soon as he realizes that he has not been successful in his mission, he starts screaming and walking away from the animal.

In the video comments, netizens said: “There is an essential oil for this, it’s called gasoline,” said one person.

“Another fantastic example of why you’ll never see me in Australia,” wrote another viewer.

Later, according to the video caption, the spider was unharmed and was thrown out of the house by the Australian.

Hunting spiders, large long-legged brown arachnids, are common in Australia. They can often be found indoors, but are generally harmless if left alone.