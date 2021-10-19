Sponsor contacts Flamengo and asks Vitinho not to play with a low sock for the brand to be shown | Venetian Column



Vitinho in action against Cuiabá – Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Published 10/18/2021 20:47

A curious case takes place behind the scenes at Flamengo. Representatives from Moss, a company that displays the brand in the middle of the Rubro-Negro men’s professional team, got in touch with the club’s Marketing Department to ask that Vitinho no longer play with the low sock and, consequently, the brand’s logo should be displayed in the athlete’s broadcasts and photos.

According to Luis Felipe Adaime, CEO of Moss, in contact with Jornal O Dia, Flamengo’s Marketing orientation has already been made “about four times”, but the request was not effective. So much so that after the game against Cuiabá, a match in which Vitinho played and participated in a controversial move at the end of the second half, Luis used social networks and promoted an unusual campaign to ask the attacker not to lower the material in the games.

Moss became a partner of Flamengo in April this year and the contract, which will yield R$ 3.6 million (amount paid in cash) to the club’s coffers, is valid until December 2021. In addition to the midfielder of the men’s professional team, the brand is also displayed on the property of the women’s team rubro-negro.