Stars join protest against Dave Chappelle special on Netflix

The protest of employees of the Netflix against the comedy special The Closer, in Dave Chappelle, will receive the support of several stars want from Hollywood. Angelica Ross (Pose), Jonathan Van Ness (queer eye), Eureka O’Hara (AJ and The Queen), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Sara Ramirez (Grey’s Anatomy), Colton Haynes (arrow), TS Madison (Zola), Our Lady J (Pose), Alexandra Billings (Transparent) and Joey Soloway (United States of Tara) will join the platform workers in the act of this Wednesday (20) (via Variety).

The protest was organized after three employees entered an executive meeting seeking to satisfy the CEO’s comments. Ted Sarandos, who stated that the content of The Closer “does not reflect the aggressions of the real world”. One of the people away was Tara Field, a trans woman who criticized Chappelle and his latest special publicly in her personal account on Twitter.

The call for the act, which will take place at Netflix’s headquarters in Los Angeles, reinforces that the employees involved will ask for changes in the “social ecology that Netflix leaders find ethically fun and establish policies and regulations that protect workers and consumers”.