State of SP anticipates interval between doses of Pfizer vaccine from 8 weeks to 21 days | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo announced on Monday (18) the anticipation of the application interval of the second dose of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 from 8 weeks to 21 days.

The measure is valid from this Tuesday (19) for people over 18 who have received the first dose.

Pfizer asks Anvisa to include third dose on Covid-19 vaccine package insert

Third dose, booster, vaccination schedule and passport: understand the terms

According to the State Department of Health, the new term follows what is indicated in the package insert of the immunizing agent and will benefit 2 million adults who have already received the first dose.

In September, the state administration had already reduced the interval between the first and second dose of Pfizer from 12 to 8 weeks, but it conditioned a new change in the application to the arrival of more doses in the state.

“We fully distribute to all cities the doses necessary to complete the immunization of the adult public and, therefore, we agreed to this reduction within 21 days”, said on Monday the coordinator of the State Program for Immunization, Regiane de Paula.

Those who have already received their first dose from Pfizer will be able to check their card to verify the new forecast of returning to the post, counting 21 days from the date of the first dose. If the period is longer than this, you can also take the second dose before the return date indicated in your card.

Vaccination for adolescents continues with an interval of 8 weeks. According to the secretariat, the anticipation for the public will be adopted upon availability of more doses by the Ministry of Health.

What vaccine is this? Pfizer Biotech