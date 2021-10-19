Stay on top of this Tuesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Congress is mobilized to move forward with the PEC dos Precatórios, while the rapporteur for the reform of the IR in the Senate criticizes the text approved by the Chamber. Allegations of insider trading do not make it to the top. US equities are expected to open higher as swing season lengthens: results are due by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) (SA:) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) (SA:). Europe’s energy crisis eases as the wind starts to blow and some mild weather forecasts limit demand, but the market for energy is still tight as OPEC struggles to increase production.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, October 19th.

1. Adjustment in government accounts

Brasília is still busy with project negotiations to adjust the federal budget in Congress in order to obtain funds for Auxílio Brasil, the new Bolsa Família. Today, 19th, the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) of the Precatório must be voted by the Special Committee. If approved, the government will pay R$ 39 billion in 2022 and postpone R$ 51 billion.

Meanwhile, the rapporteur for the Income Tax reform, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), stated that he should remove the taxation of profits and dividends from the text, live at the Center for the Study of Law Firms (Cesa). Coronel also demanded more information from the economic team to find out the real impacts of expanding the income tax exemption range for individuals.

The senator criticized the current text and declared that he will not be in a hurry to present a report that will reassure the market, even if it takes years to finalize it. On the idea of ​​streamlining the opinion so that the reform creates space in the budget for an income program that replaces emergency aid, Colonel stated that he will not give in to government pressure.

2. Powell’s trading revelations influence renaming prospects

The president of , , sold between $1 million and $5 million of shares from his personal portfolio in October of last year, just a day before the market dropped sharply.

American Prospect, which first reported the news, framed Powell’s move as a result of the Trump administration’s rejection of its call for more fiscal stimulus as the economy slowed under a wave of Covid-19 infections. The Fed did not comment on the story, but other news agency reports said Powell’s actions were in line with official guidelines on negotiations.

The allegations come at a bad time for Powell as he struggles to win a second term at the central bank against increasingly stiff resistance from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Powell has just ousted two regional Federal Reserve presidents, and after revelations that they actively traded in the market in 2020. The vice president, whose term ends in January, also actively traded on the eve of an October speech by Powell.

3. Shares in the American market

US equities are expected to open higher on a day marked by corporate profits and central bank speeches.

At 8:16 am, futures for futures were up 0.51%, while those for and 100 were up 0.49% and 0.35%, respectively.

Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Philip Morris (NYSE:) and Travelers (NYSE: ) report earnings before the open, while Netflix leads the account after the close, with acts in support of and .

Data to and from September are the only economic data of note, with the latter forecast to decline after two strong summer months.

4. Winds of change lightens Europe

Wind has returned to Europe, driving down wholesale energy and gas prices, which still remain well above sustainable levels. First-month gas benchmark futures in the Netherlands have weakened to just over 90 euros a megawatt-hour, down about 40% from last week’s peak. Next-day baseload prices in Germany fell by more than 50% to 64.50 EUR/MWh.

Wind generation in the UK and Germany, Europe’s two biggest sources of wind energy, is expected to hit an all-time high this week, while warmer-than-expected temperatures should keep heating demand limited.

Forecasts quoted by The Weather Co news suggest that hot weather is likely to last until November, allowing dealers and industrial customers some time to breathe as they struggle to meet fuel needs.

5. Strong oil before API data

Oil prices, however, have regained momentum to test the seven-year highs they hit Monday, amid lingering concerns that OPEC simply won’t be able to ramp up production as planned.

Nigeria and Angola produced below their quota again last month, according to various news agency reports, and Saudi Arabia did not fill the gap, aware of the ill-tempered struggle it had with the UAE over market share at the OPEC+ meeting last month.

Oil prices are now at a level where production discipline by major exporters used to collapse in the past. US crude oil prices rose 1.16% to $82.64 a barrel, while US crude futures rose 0.79% to $84.98 a barrel. The American Petroleum Institute reports at 4:30 pm as usual.