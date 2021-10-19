STF forms majority to deny action against Bolsonaro acts

It is not possible to plead non-compliance with a generic fundamental precept, without specifying which are the supposedly unconstitutional acts, when they occurred and how the accused authorities participated in their implementation.

Rosa Weber said accusations of violation of fundamental precepts were generic

Felipe Sampaio/STF

With this understanding, the Federal Supreme Court formed a majority, by eight votes to two, to deny the continuation of an ADPF against speeches, pronouncements and behavior of President Jair Bolsonaro and members of his government. The trial, in the Virtual Plenary, will close at 23:59 this Monday (10/18).

In May 2020, PSOL argued that Bolsonaro and members of his administration were violating the Constitution by downplaying the Covid-19 epidemic, criticizing social isolation and the wearing of masks, and attacking democracy. Thus, the party asked the Supreme to order Bolsonaro and his ministers and auxiliaries to guide their acts, practices, speeches and pronouncements in accordance with the Democratic Rule of Law and the right to health.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister Rosa Weber, understood that the Psol’s request did not meet the procedural requirements for the presentation of ADPF. In this action, he highlighted, the author must (i) point out the fundamental precepts he considers violated; (ii) indicate the disputed acts; (iii) supporting the request with proof of violation of the fundamental precept; and (iv) define the order, with all its specifications.

“In this case, the author did not assume the burden of indicating, with precision and clarity, which acts would be questioned. In reality, the intention is directed against future and uncertain acts to be performed during events that are still unknown,” he stated the magistrate.

According to Rosa, the investigation of crimes or functional violations of government officials requires analysis of evidence and the exercise of contradictory and broad defense — something unfeasible in ADPF, which cannot be used as an alternative to ordinary procedural means.

In addition, the rapporteur said that it is incompatible with the abstract inspection system of rules provided for in the Constitution to submit, to the scrutiny of the Judiciary, all future acts to be practiced by the head of the Executive Branch, “establishing an anomalous kind of control of preventive jurisdictional constitutionality”.

Rosa Weber’s vote was followed by ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli, Nunes Marques, Carmen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski opened the divergence. In his view, ADPF fits in the case, since the action is directed against manifestations of the president and his assistants, which can weaken fundamental precepts, such as the rule of law and the right to health. Minister Edson Fachin followed the divergence.

Click here to read Rosa Weber’s vote

ADPF 686