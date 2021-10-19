Stock falls with weak China and dollar rises even after injection of $1.2 billion from BC – 10/18/2021 – Market

The Brazilian Stock Exchange closed down 0.19%, to 114,428 points, this Monday (18), influenced by the weak growth of the Chinese economy. The dollar rose 1.21%, to R$ 5.5200, even after new intervention by the Central Bank in the exchange rate.

China’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew 4.9% between July and September, the slowest pace since the third quarter of 2020 and decelerating 7.9% from the second quarter.

The performance of the world’s second largest economy brings concerns to the market regarding the growth of countries that produce raw materials, such as Brazil, since the Asian giant is the main consumer of these inputs.

In addition to facing a crisis in the real estate sector with the threat of bankruptcy of the developer Evergrande, China carries out energy rationing given the country’s difficulty in quickly replacing coal with clean sources, such as wind and solar, while the global demand for Industrialized products grows with the global economic recovery due to the reduction in Covid cases, highlights Lucas Collazo, an investment specialist at Rico.

As for the exchange rate, the rise in the dollar also reflects investors’ concern with the international context, in addition to reinforcing the aversion to domestic risks, since Brazil has not yet presented sources of funds to face two of its main fiscal problems for 2022: the payment of court orders and the creation of a new income distribution program to replace Bolsa Família and emergency aid.

“We have an external environment of caution, however, the real is devaluing more than other currencies of emerging countries, which also reveals a perception of local deterioration”, says Fernanda Consorte, chief economist at Banco Ourinvest.

The traditional exchange rate swap auctions carried out by the BC on Monday were divided between an extraordinary offer of 10 thousand contracts and the offer already foreseen by the calendar of 14 thousand contracts, amid efforts to meet demand for foreign currency and alleviate exchange rate distortions. The autarchy sold all contracts offered, the equivalent of US$1.2 billion (R$6.6 billion).

The BC also announced that it will carry out, between 9:30 am and 9:35 am (Eastern time) on Tuesday, an auction for the sale of dollars referenced to the Ptax rate. According to the statement, a maximum of US$ 500 million will be accepted at the auction. This will be the first cash sale auction since March 15th.

Although the Central Bank has been present in the markets in recent sessions, specialists point out that its interventions have temporary effects and do not alter structural exchange trends.

“The action of the Central Bank does not change the trend of the currency and, if it does, it is only in the very short term. What the BC can do is to hold volatility and prevent the dollar from rising out of control,” said Marcos Weigt, head of Travelex Bank treasury.

According to Weigt, what would make the dollar assume a downward trend and return some of these gains against the real would be a reduction in domestic fiscal tensions, for example, with a positive solution for the precatório bill or the accommodation of the new Bolsa Família within of the spending ceiling.

“That, yes, would help us to talk about an exchange rate closer to R$ 5”, he says.

The Brazilian currency may come under more pressure due to devaluation against the dollar starting next month, when the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank) should announce that it will raise its basic interest rate to contain the advance of global inflation generated by the collapse of the supply chains during the pandemic.

The measure could lead more investors to invest in US Treasury bonds, increasing the shortage of dollars in riskier economies, such as Brazil.

Also Monday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congressional leaders she will extend extraordinary resource management measures to stay below the federal debt limit until Dec. 3, after a small increase in the debt ceiling has been approved last week.

For Álvaro Frasson, economist at BTG Pactual Digital, the Central Bank is able to offset the rise in US interest rates through a combination of exchange swap offers and an increase in the Selic rate, measures that are already underway.

Frasson believes, however, that a turbulent electoral process could overshadow the role of the monetary authority and make it difficult to contain the rise in the dollar. “It won’t do any good to have high interest rates with a very tense political environment”, he says.

In the United States, the Dow Jones index fell 0.10%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.34% and 0.84%, respectively.

Brent oil fell 0.81% to US$ 84.17 (R$ 464.55). Shares in Petrobras (PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) also fell by 0.47%.

In Brazil, the despondency generated by China was partially offset by gains in financial sector and retail shares, highlighting the announcement of a study to merge the shares of Americanas and Lojas Americanas (AMER3 and LAME3/LAME4) into a single class on the Novo Mercado, a segment of the Stock Exchange in which companies with the highest standards of governance are listed, qualified to serve international investors.

AMER3 and LAME4 rose 4.33% and 20.72%, respectively, being among the five most traded on the day.

The unification of the shareholding bases may precede the migration of the company’s shares to a new company, headquartered abroad. The shares would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, according to a material fact published on Monday.

In a statement, Goldman Sachs rated the reorganization as positively strategic because it could increase minority voting power and potentially increase the share’s liquidity, although the bank noted that the terms of the combination have yet to be finalized.

“That was a point [unificação das ações para listagem no Novo Mercado] that investors have always questioned and had even generated frustration because it did not happen when the merger took place. [das empresas] at the beginning of the year,” says Danniela Eiger, head of retail at XP.

In April, Lojas Americanas, which represents the physical store segment, and Americanas, responsible for online commerce, announced an operational combination of their businesses and, at the time, also announced that they were studying a corporate reorganization with the ultimate goal of migration from its share base abroad.

The day was also marked by the start of negotiations at Getnet, after the conclusion of the spin-off of the payment means company from Santander Brasil. Investors now opt for common shares (GETT3), preferred shares (GETT4) and units, which combine the two (GETT11).

The shares of meatpackers Minerva and Marfrig fell 3.08% and 2.43% in a day of repercussion in international news about the Chinese embargo on Brazilian beef. JBS, which spent part of the trading session on the downside, recovered and closed up 1.37%.

with Reuters