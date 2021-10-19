Strike: truck drivers warn of possible fuel shortages | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Diesel price may rise if Petrobras decides to import the fuel

Entities representing truck drivers warn of a possible shortage of fuel due to cuts by Petrobras to distributors. According to columnist Chico Alves, a statement sent on Saturday (15) by the Brazilian Association of Drivers of Autonomous Vehicles (Abrava) informs drivers that the decrease in supply at stations will make the self-employed “suffer a lot”.

If the reduction in supply continues, diesel may need to be imported, “which will generate an increase in the value of a liter close to R$ 0.60 (sixty cents) thanks to the international fuel price parity policy that Petrobras follows” , says the text.

O Chorão, Wallace Landim, president of Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers) said that the shortage is “another reason” to join the strike.

The director of CNTTL (National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers), Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, blames Petrobras not only for the transfer to consumers, but also for not using the capacity of its refineries.

“We have one refinery sold, in Bahia, and the other seven are refining only 40% of their capacity. So it is necessary to look for this abroad, while we could be practically self-sufficient”, believes Dahmer. “What has been done by governments in this area is a crime.”

According to Chico Alves, Plinio Dias, president of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC), suggests a simple solution to the problem. “The government has to put the refineries at full steam, which will not be lacking”, he believes. “For what reason before 2017 we were self-sufficient in fuel and now we are not anymore? Is Petrobras finished?”.

Strike

This Sunday (17), the truck drivers promised to strike for at least 15 days from November 1st, however, thanks to the low adhesion of the last attempt, after the September Sete de Setembro holiday, the government is not believing in the promise of this time, informs the State.

Even so, the category promises to deliver a list of demands to the government this Monday (18).

Among them are: