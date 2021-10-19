Study points out different protective responses after Covid’s vaccine and cure – 10/19/2021 – Balance and Health

People who have had coronavirus infection in the past can produce a more diversified immune response, but the neutralizing action in vaccinates who have not had previous contact with the virus is given up to 12 times more by the vaccine.

The results of the research, conducted by scientists from the Rockefeller University (USA) and coordinated by the Brazilian immunologist Michel Nussenzweig, were published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature on the 7th.

The protection provided by a previous infection with Sars-CoV-2 can develop and even be very robust in people, but it is still not possible to say with certainty that all individuals who had Covid in the past will be able to defend themselves against a new infection .

The immunity conferred by vaccines may offer an immediate immune weapon, but the duration of this immune response is still being better established as studies on the need for booster doses advance.

The researchers then sought to assess what protection would be conferred between the two doses (D1 and D2) and 1.3 and five months after D2 of the Covid mRNA vaccines in people who had never been infected —the so-called “naives”— and to compare the rate of antibodies and types of defense cells in the body with that observed in recovered.

Blood samples from 32 people who had no history of Covid were evaluated (eight vaccinated with Moderna vaccine and 24 with Pfizer/BioNTech) at three different times: “prime” (up to two and a half weeks after the first dose and before of the second dose), 1.3 month after the second dose (equivalent to the control group, which included blood from people recovered from Covid 1.3 month after infection) and five months after the second dose.

Of the total samples, 53% were men and 47% women, and the mean age of the individuals analyzed was 34.5 years (participants were between 23 and 78 years old).

What the scientists observed was that, although the immune response after natural infection is more diversified, and may even evolve to fight new variants, the potential for virus neutralization by vaccines is greater than with natural immunity.

In the first few weeks after the first dose, the level of IgG, IgA and IgM antibodies in the blood increases, although IgG type immunoglobulins were predominant in relation to the other two (and are the antibodies associated with the memory immune response).

After 1.3 months of the second dose, the level of antibodies in the blood was higher in the vaccinated compared to the so-called convalescents.

However, the same assessment five months after the second dose found a significant reduction in IgA and IgM antibody rates, which was to be expected, since these antibodies do not remain in circulation for a long period in the body — what is desired with a induction of an immune response is to generate the ability to quickly recognize the antigen and neutralize it when faced with a natural infection.

On the other hand, when neutralizing-type antibodies were evaluated, capable of recognizing a specific part of the virus (in this case, the binding domain region, or RBD) and blocking its entry into cells, after the second dose of the vaccine the amount of these molecules was 12 times greater than at the beginning of the experiment and up to five times more when compared to convalescents.

This demonstrates the protective capacity of vaccines and their importance to generate an immune response in individuals who have not previously been infected by the virus, and a high potential to fight the virus if natural contact occurs in the future.

However, the production of antibody-producing memory type B cells may help people who have had Covid in the past better fight new strains of the virus, the study indicates.

This is because these cells were more diversified and produced antibodies capable of attacking the tested variants —alpha, beta, gamma, delta and iota — at levels slightly higher than the vaccination, which also managed to block them, but with a significant reduction in antibodies.

In those vaccinated, diversification of these memory cells occurred up to five months after the second dose, but no changes were observed after this period. In the interval between the first and second dose and soon after the second dose, the memory B cells in the vaccinated individuals were responsible for the formation of neutralizing antibodies.

This finding may indicate that people with previous Sars-CoV-2 infection may need fewer doses of immunizers than those who are “naive”, since the protection provided by a memory immune response added to that given by vaccination may be more robust.

In contrast, people who are uninfected, when they receive both doses of mRNA vaccines, produce a significant virus-neutralizing and antibody-producing response. Some variants of concern, however, may manage to escape the protection provided, suggesting the need for additional doses over time.

“Convalescent individuals develop increased potency and action of memory cells against the original Wuhan virus and its strains after a booster of the vaccine. Vaccinates, on the other hand, also produce high levels of neutralizing antibodies when they receive booster doses. Given the current emergence of new variants of Sars-CoV-2, booster doses to prevent infection may be necessary, (…) and the timing of the boost will depend on the stability and evolution of memory B cells [nesses indivíduos]”, conclude the authors.