‘Sugar mama’ gives an allowance of R$113,000 to men 15 years younger

A 44-year-old woman identified as Julie went viral on TikTok by giving details of her relationship with a man 15 years younger. Calling itself “sugar mama” (women who pay for affective and/or sexual relationships with younger people, as opposed to “sugar daddy”), Julie’s video has garnered 3.2 million views.

According to the British tabloid The Sun, she pays the boy £15,000 a month, the equivalent of about R$113,000.

In answering the main questions she was asked about her type of relationship, she was straightforward in saying what she buys the 29-year-old: “Whatever he wants.”

About getting something in return, she said the guy does everything she asks for.

If it weren’t for the non-fulfillment of a task given by her, the value would be even higher: “I went down [a mesada], because last month he forgot to clean the pool,” he justified.

In the summary of her profile on the social network that has accumulated 60,000 followers – her main account, with another 700,000, has been taken down – Julie writes “Welcome to the cougar city [puma]Cougar was a term popularized in the 2000s in which it defined relatively older women who were interested in younger men. Madonna came to be defined that way and Julie quotes her in one of her videos.

Responding to why she dates younger guys, she said in the publication’s caption that “Mama Madonna said it was okay.”

She also explained that the younger ones usually follow her rhythm and, when questioned, said she doesn’t care if people mistake him for a child.

Despite showing part of her routine with her partner, including him cooking while she makes the videos, in her most recent video, published yesterday, Julie warns about contacts for these relationships made through conventional social networks, due to the possibility of fraud. In other publications, she has recommended the use of dating apps and says respect must prevail.

Having been successful on her Twitter and Instagram profiles, where she accumulates 461,000 followers in just one of them, Julie still maintains an account on Onlyfans, where she feeds various contents to her subscribers.