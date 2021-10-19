Julie, a 44-year-old woman, exploded on TikTok after detailing her relationship with her partner, 15 years younger. She calls herself “sugar mama” (women who pay for affectionate/loving/sexual relationships with younger people, as opposed to sucking daddy).

Credit: Reproduction/TikTok @julie.withthebooty‘Sugar Mama’ reveals that it pays R$113,000 in allowance for a partner

According to the British website The Sun, she pays her boyfriend 15 thousand pounds sterling a month, which is equivalent to around R$ 113,000 in Brazil.

Responding to questions from followers, she said she buys “whatever he wants.” And about what she gets back, Julie says her partner does whatever she asks.

If he had not failed to fulfill a task required by her, the value would be even higher: “I lowered [a mesada], because last month he forgot to clean the pool”, he justified.

In the summary of her social network profile she writes “Welcome to the cougar city [puma]”. Cougar was a term that became popular in the 2000s as it defined relatively “older” women who hooked up with younger men. The pop queen Madonna came to be defined that way and Julie even mentions the star in one of her videos.

Responding to the reason for dating younger men, she said in the caption of the post that “Mama Madonna said it was okay.”

She also explained that the younger ones usually follow the pace of her life and, when asked if she minds when people mistake him for a child, she said no.

Aware, she even warned about contacts for these types of relationships made by social networks, pointing out the possibility of fraud. For her, respect always comes first.