Suspect is indicted for a crime of racism involving a delegate in Fortaleza

The suspect in the case involving delegate Ana Paula Barroso was indicted for the crime of racism, after the conclusion of a police inquiry investigating the complaints made by the security professional. More details will be announced at a press conference this Tuesday morning, 19, at 10:30 am, at the headquarters of the Civil Police Superintendence, in the center of Fortaleza.

On September 14, the delegate, who is a black woman, was prevented from entering one of Zara’s stores, at the Iguatemi shopping mall, in Fortaleza. According to the professional, she was barred from entering the establishment “for security reasons”. She was taking a walk at the mall and had bags from another store and an ice cream in her hand when she decided to enter the store. Therefore, the delegate thought that the problem was the candy she was eating, but was soon informed that this was not the case.

When her entry was prevented, Ana Paula considered declaring the official to be arrested at the same time, but her tearful state prevented her from doing the act. She says that she even questioned a security guard at the mall about what happened and he called the head of the sector there, who recognized her as a delegate.

At this point, the victim entered the store with the head of security, who asked the employee about what had happened. “He was quick to say that he had no prejudice and that he had black, gay and lesbian friends,” said delegate Ana Claudia, who is deputy director of the Department for the Protection of Vulnerable Groups (DPGV) of the Civil Police of Ceará.

Six days after the episode, lawyers from the Zara store went to the delegate’s workplace to request a copy of the investigation into the case and try to return the video surveillance equipment seized in a search and seizure warrant. “This is not part of the praxis of the conventional modus operandi of the legal professional”, considered the lawyer Leandro Vasques, representative of the legal counsel of the Association of Civil Police Delegates of Ceará (Adepol-CE).

In view of the accusations, Zara denied that a security guard at the establishment had practiced racism against Ana Paula. To THE PEOPLE, a representative of the establishment said that permission was denied because the delegate was without a mask of protection against Covid-19, as she was eating ice cream. Zara also said “that it does not tolerate any type of discrimination” and denied that the measure is related to the crime of racism.

