Suspect’s father plucks letter about his daughter

The father of the groom suspected of having killed influencer Gabby Petito was filmed while tearing down a sign on his doorstep in the United States that read “What if it was Cassie?”

Cassie is the eldest daughter of Chris Laundrie, and sister of Brian Laundrie, a suspected fugitive since September 14th.

Earlier this month, Cassie spoke with some protesters who were at the door of her home, and said she had doubts about her brother being innocent and said she did not know if the parents were helping their son to disappear. When it was reported last week that the influencer had died of a strangulation, Brian’s parents called it a “tragedy”, which sparked anger for Gabby’s parents.

Influencer Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy. Although Brian is in possession of a debit card belonging to Gabby, he is only considered a ‘person connected’ to Gabby’s death. Brian is still missing and when he’s found we’ll deal with the fraud charge against him, they said in a note.

remember the case

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie began a tour of US national parks in June, when they left Florida. The 22-year-old digital influencer lived with her fiance for a year before starting the journey. They arrived in Utah during the month of July.

Gabby’s last contact with the family was on Aug. 25, according to her mother, Nicole Schmidt. This is the same date as the influencer’s last post on Instagram.

Brian returned home to Florida on September 1st. Wanted by the police and the influencer’s family, he refused to talk about the case: he didn’t explain why he came back alone, nor did he say where his fiancee would be.

On Sept. 17, the family told investigators they had not seen Brian Laundrie since Tuesday (14), when he said he had “gone for a walk” on the Carlton Reservation.

Gabby’s human remains were found on the 19th. Forensics identified the 22-year-old’s body in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.