Sylvinho exempts Corinthians’ medical department from ‘guilt’ for Willian’s injury

The 1-0 loss to São Paulo was Corinthians’ first match without Willian after the midfielder was injured in the previous round, against Fluminense. With a grade two injury to the left thigh, the player must be low on the team for a period of four to five weeks. Coach Sylvinho commented on the entire process that preceded the athlete’s loss and said he was not lacking in caution regarding the newcomer’s physical situation.

“The entire department is professional, connected and aligned. We look for the athlete’s performance and the best of him, always. Let’s do a retroactive. We are careful with the athletes, with everyone, especially those who are arriving, because each one comes from a reality. Different climate, different food. Willian had been out of the country for 15 years. We are very carefully handling everything. In Bragança, on the return of the second half, he complained of a slight pain in the posterior, with five minutes, after ten we had already taken off. Before all that, we had put a magnifying glass over everyone, especially those who arrive. Well, he goes back to playing and against Bahia he has the discomfort and then we decide to take it out and save it so he can re-establish himself, continue and take another step in his part of returning to Brazilian football calmly,” said Sylvinho, in press conference this Monday.

After the confrontation against Bahia, Willian did not travel with the Corinthians delegation to face Sport, in Pernambuco. Even with more than a week of recovery, the shirt 10 felt his thigh again against Fluminense, this time in a more serious way. Despite what happened, Sylvinho denied that the injury was the result of a bad decision by professionals from the club’s medical department.

“We decided together that he would not go to Recife, to follow the treatment, on our return he was released, trained, had good training, exhausting, but it was what he needed at that moment. He did well, on Tuesday, the day before, he trained and it went well, with less intensity. He was fine, feeling good, he was released, and we understood that he could and should play without any problem. He felt it, we were upset, of course, but in general it was like that. I don’t use the ‘guilty’ one, since the whole department is aligned, taking care and looking at the athletes as best as possible.. When someone plays, even in training, there is risk and we want to minimize that and keep working better,” concluded the coach.

