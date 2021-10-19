Sylvinho says Corinthians paid dearly for a bad start and denies having a predictable team | corinthians

Sylvinho said that Corinthians’ bad start in this Monday’s derby “costs dearly” and that his team scored in a play that had been well-trained in CT activities. Aware of Reinaldo’s strength on the left, the coach says he prepared his team to avoid this type of play.

At Morumbi, São Paulo won 1-0 with a goal by Calleri, after a cross by Reinaldo.

– Every bad moment during a football match pays for itself, it pays dearly. We had the first ten minutes with a difficulty that we all understand, it’s not just a matter of rotation, no, it’s a matter of two or three sharp plays by São Paulo, we had that clear in game strategy, we knew that Reinaldo had strong passage and we got to train that. It was ten minutes that the opponent was better than us, and that costs a lot. Any time in the game when you’re a little bit short, it can be expensive. The championship is balanced, the forces are equal.

– For playing at home, São Paulo came out very strong, but it was technical issues, of putting themselves on the field, we understood that beginning. We didn’t measure up, we paid a dear price for those ten minutes and then the game was balanced. From there, anyone could score.

The coach was asked about an alleged lack of repertoire on the part of the team, which has always played in the same scheme, repeating the variations when there is Jô’s entry, for example. He denied that Corinthians today has “predictable football”.

– With regard to construction, yes, we had a greater difficulty. The opponent is taking away your possibilities. He cuts through the passing line, removing the player who plays the first part of the game. But no, far from the team being predictable, on the contrary, we are looking for this team, the scenario is open. Athlete exchanges have occurred, with different characteristics, as it was Jô in front and Róger on the side. In this midfield tripod Giuliano and Renato have given us a lot at a technical level, the presence of Cantillo, too. In another moment it was Gabriel.

– We are looking to improve our performance at the construction level, the opponent has a reading and will try to prevent you from developing. We don’t expect Corinthians to enter the field and have a performance of scoring four or five goals. We are looking for performance.

See more excerpts from the press conference:

– Part of it is this first construction, the opponent takes you out, passes the line, timers and will score in your space. We also often do that, it’s strategies, the game is very balanced and difficult. Yes, to improve it, it is our function, our role, we are not happy, we want to look for better performance, better moment for the athletes, let’s look for solutions for the next games now.

Young people felt the crowd?

– I don’t believe in this relationship that the public influences. Athletes at the base are used to pressure, with fans, with the shirt, it is not by chance that Roni, Adson, João Victor, Queiroz wear the shirt and go to the Arena to play. Another thing is the game experience moment. You mentioned the end of the first half, that’s baggage. I understand that João Victor doesn’t have to get into any kind of trouble, we wanted to play, not provocation, we wanted to have more ball, the game was chopped up. We had eight fouls, our opponent had 21. The extra time in the first half was three minutes. The game was very stopped, that took away our construction. But João and Du are used to wearing the shirt, they are prepared.

Gabriel Pereira from the right

– GP plays a lot on the right side, every period with us has been on the right, the last goal was on the right side. In that game against Fluminense, there were exchanges, there was a drop in performance on the left. With Willian there is a possibility of greater exchange, with Adson and Gustavo, there is a little less.

– After a serious injury against Athletico, when he was doing well, scoring goals, he has returned to training, he is regaining form. With Willian’s injury, he was able to play again. It has helped us in the past and is coming back. We understand that today was the time for him to come back. This happened with Gustavo in Fluminense’s game, when Willian left, there was a loss of Gustavo and GP, the two outsiders, the one who plays more on the left side ends up losing performance, because both like to play on the right side. Part of the decision was also this: Adson play on the left side.

– I don’t want to go into the tactical merits of the game, strategic, but São Paulo, for not having externals, our entire output was not in Cantillo, it was being taken out of the field, Benítez marked Cantillo. We knew that it was the full-backs, Du Queiroz and Fábio, who were going to make that exit, that construction of the game. And in a second stage it would be easier, with the São not having an external one. As Fagner has already done, Fábio has two or three assists, Fagner has already passed the midfield and assists, no problem. But they are defenders. If I want a striker, I’ll put the GP there, there’s Gustavo and Adson. We have many externals. But, supported by wingers of that level, with Fábio and Fagner, they let go. And the game asked, we understood that part of the strategy was this. Du did very well. Fábio, with a different characteristic, supported a lot on the left side, but the opponent took some chances.

First defeat in classic

– My first classic that I end up losing, it feels bad, it’s not good. If we have to make comparisons, it wasn’t good, we beat Palmeiras with merit, today we had more difficulties, it wasn’t a good game. We have to improve, the championship is difficult.

Lack of range changes

– At half-time, the substitution was not made because we make corrections, the half-time is the time for that. You can tolerate five or ten minutes in the second half, that’s when we changed Gustavo. We understood that there was a possibility of Adson, after the physical performance drops, it was inactive for a long time. Then we had to take Gustavo back on the right, where at first he already crosses. Gustavo does well on the right, has a good performance. We brought the GP in with the departure of Cantillo to get opportunities between the lines.

– He is a grassroots athlete, he has given a positive response. Against Athletico-PR it did very well, at Arena do Grêmio it did very well, against Atlético-GO it did very well. Today he had a good performance in the defensive part, we had more problems in the construction, but he did the job. He is an athlete of physical strength. I say again, we met him in midfield, but the entire base made the right flank. He’s used to wearing the shirt, dresses and honor and gains minutes with us.

Willian’s Injury: Is There Guilty?

– Willian was out of the country for 15 years. We are very carefully handling everything. In Bragança, on the return of the second half, he complained of a small pain in the posterior after five minutes and after ten or 12 we took it off. We had a magnifying glass over all the athletes, especially the ones who arrived, because they come from different backgrounds. He went back to playing against Bahia and, in the meantime, he had some discomfort again and we decided to take him out, spare him so he could re-establish himself and take another step in his return to Brazilian football. We decided together that he would not travel to Recife. On the way back, he was already released, he trains on Monday, a good training, with the athletes who had not played against Sport. On Tuesday, the eve of the game, he also trains well, with less intensity. He felt good and we understood that he could and should play. The athlete feels an injury, and we are all upset.

– I don’t use that word “guilty” since the entire department is aligned and taking care of the athletes in the best possible way. Once the athlete goes to the field, including training, there are risks. We try to minimize and keep working in a better way

